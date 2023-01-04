Kenya Moore Admits ‘Giving Birth Was Easier’ Than ‘Special Forces’ Challenges (Exclusive)

Kenya Moore, 51, is forever changed by her experience on FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. “I can’t imagine anything in my life tougher than [doing] that,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast. Kenya is one of 16 celebrities who endure taxing challenges inspired by the actual Special Forces selection process on the show, which premieres January 4.

“I can’t imagine anything in my life tougher than that. Even giving birth was probably easier than this show. And I almost died giving birth, so that’s saying a lot,” Kenya said in our interview.

Speaking of giving birth, Kenya revealed that her daughter Brooklyn, 4, who she shares with her estranged husband Marc Daly, was who inspired her to join Special Forces.

“I always teach my daughter to be fierce and fearless. I wanted to show her and walk the walk and not just talk the talk,” the Bravo star explained. “Now she can say, ‘My mommy jumped out of a helicopter backwards into the ocean.’ She loves bragging to people about that!”

Kenya shared more about the harshness of Special Forces and revealed that the cast — which also includes actress Jamie Lynn Spears, soccer star Carli Lloyd, and singer Montell Jordan — all barely slept and ate during filming.

“Basically they starved us. We were on an 800 calorie a day diet,” Kenya revealed. “Physically working, doing these exercises probably 16 hours in a day. Not having any sleep, being woken up in the middle of the night for any challenge. It was grueling,” she added. “Sleeping on cots in the desert in the Middle East in 130 degree weather. With no plumbing. I could go on and on.”

But Kenya didn’t let the tough living conditions get to her. In fact, the former Miss USA winner told HL that she thinks she “surprised” the other celebrities, with her determination and drive that she exhibited on the show.

“Being that I’m from this beauty background. I’m from a reality show where it seems like it’s glitz and glamour. I think they were really surprised at how tough I was,” Kenya said. “But I was like, ‘Honey, I’m from Detroit. This is Detroit tough right here.’ And this rivals what I have to go through on Real Housewives, so in that regard I was prepared. But I think I surprised a lot of people.” Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will air Wednesdays on FOX.