Kenya Moore, 49, Shares Precious Pic Of Daughter Brooklyn, 1, In A Pair Of Oversized Sunglasses

Kenya Moore’s adorable one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, was a total ‘#mood’ in a new pic Kenya shared of the toddler sporting a huge pair of sunglasses on her sweet little face!

One-year-old Brooklyn Doris Daly looked the way so many of her fans feel in a brand new snap her mom, Kenya Moore, shared to her official Instagram account on March 26! In the photo, Brooklyn was totally reclined in her car seat ready to hit the road and even had her look complete with a pair of shades on the sunny day! The only problem? The little tyke’s sunglasses were far too big for her face! The shades, which appeared to belong to her Real Housewives of Atlanta mom, 49, could barely balance on Brooklyn’s adorable little button nose and slid down her face. Furthermore, Brooklyn’s eyes were completely covered up by the large, dark lenses of the sunglasses! “#mood,” was the caption Kenya gave the image, and it fit perfectly with the funny, confused look on Brooklyn’s face!

While Kenya and Brooklyn have been hunkered down in their Atlanta home during quarantine, the pair have been spending an awful lot of bonding time together. But that hasn’t stopped little Brooklyn from wanting to see her daddy, Marc Daly, 49. In a sweet video Kenya shared to her Instagram on March 19, Kenya captured her little one scurrying onto the patio in an adorable leopard print onesie. Brooklyn looked so full of glee, clapping her hands, and telling Kenya that she was going to go see “daddy!” But Kenya set her little one straight.

“No, Daddy’s in New York,” Kenya quickly explained to her little one, who looked totally perplexed by what her mom said! “Mommy’s here, come on,” Kenya comforted Brooklyn, as she coaxed her rambunctious tot to come back inside. “Come here, Brooklyn. Good girl,” Kenya exclaimed, once Brooklyn was safe and sound back in doors. Marc is currently in New York City, where the state of New York has been hit incredibly hard by the novel coronavirus and accounts for 32,966 of the United States’ total 68,440 confirmed cases, according to the CDC.

Luckily, Kenya and Brooklyn are keeping each other company and holding one another close during this uncertain time. Even better, the pair are finding a little bit of humor in every day mishaps — like Brooklyn fashioning her mom’s glamorous sunglasses! We cannot wait to see what these two share next!