‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Shades Kenya Moore For Having ‘Low Self-Esteem’, Says They’ll Never Be Friends

The drama is heating up between Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The two have been at odds all season long, and things finally came to a head on the trip to Blue Ridge, which ended with Marlo sending Kenya and the rest of the ladies home early.

Marlo chatted with HollywoodLife on the latest episode of our Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease!, and broke down her feud with Kenya, starting with the chaos that erupted in Blue Ridge.

“I felt before she came, everything was positive. We were all opening up and talking, and then the person with the low self-esteem came in trying to get all the attention,” Marlo told us EXCLUSIVELY. “[She] had to have a moment, run around the house like she was 4 years old. It was distasteful and sad. It’s like, ‘Girl, you can never have a real moment.’ We are on reality. We are having our real story and sometimes I just want her to be real. You know when people are truly genuine or not and I think she’s not genuine.”

View Related Gallery Kenya Moore: Photos Of The 'RHOA' Star Exclusive - Kenya Moore Exclusive - Rolling Stone LIVE: Atlanta’s Big Game Bash presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in partnership with LDV Hospitality, Inside - 02 Feb 2019 Beverly Hills, CA - Bravo star Kenya Moore goes Christmas shopping with her new baby in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kenya Moore BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: TheHollywoodFix.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Marlo explained that her and Kenya’s fight in the driveway in Blue Ridge went on for “hours” and involved a much nastier back-and-forth than what we saw on television.

“So many things were said that were awful. She [Kenya] started it and you know I finished it,” Marlo said. “It’s a lot of things that we both said I hope she regrets and I regret. But it was a fight, there was no ruse to it, and it was awful. It was really, really bad. She went low first, and then I just tried to go as low as I could go. I went a little lower, probably.”

Marlo also accused Kenya of “constantly digging” at her and being a fake friend in front of the cameras on the Bravo series. “You use me when it’s convenient. You befriend me when it’s convenient for you. I’m tired of it. Me not being your friend, I’m not missing out on anything.”

There’s so much more to come on this season of RHOA, including the drama-filled cast trip to Jamaica. But Marlo confirmed that viewers won’t witness a reconciliation between her and Kenya. “That’s a hard no,” Marlo said about becoming friends with Kenya. “I can’t do anything but stay fabulous and keep her upset.”

To hear more from Marlo about her drama with Kandi Burruss, the status of her relationship with her nephews, and more, listen to the full podcast episode above. Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.