‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer: Kenya Moore Calls Out Marlo Hampton For Changing Her Name

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunions are never a let-down, and this year’s looks no different. Bravo released the trailer for the season 14 sit-down on September 2, and as expected, none of the ladies are holding back. Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore continue their season-long feud with a number of back-and-forth jabs. Kenya even calls out Marlo for changing her real name, which is Layota Hutchinson. “You better stop lying about my name, and you better stop lying about my car,” Marlo says.

Marlo and Kandi also get into it. Kandi is upset that Marlo would use the show to diminish Kandi’s successful career as a business owner, singer, and more. While screaming at Marlo, Kandi says, “This is so annoying that a person I’ve tried to help multiple times, would get on a platform with millions of people, and say that I don’t help people.”

Drew Sidora claim that she’s heard there are sex tapes out there of Sheree Whitfield. “I’d love to see that,” Sheree cheekily responds. Drew also flips her hair at newbie Sanya Richards-Ross, which doesn’t go over well with the former Olympian. “You’ve only been able to accomplish mediocracy at best,” Sanya says to her co-star.

The women’s husbands also join them for the reunion, and Drew’s marital struggles with husband Ralph Pittman is sure to be a hot topic. At the end of the trailer, Kenya snatches Sheree’s phone out of her hands, and yells, “Martell, call her back!” She’s talking about Sheree’s new boyfriend, Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt, who she started dating after the season wrapped filming.

Season 14 of RHOA premiered on May 1. It was the first season in a long time not to feature Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, who both announced their departures from the franchise last year. This was Marlo’s first season as a peach-holder, after being featured as a “Friend of the Housewives” for several seasons.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion kicks off Sunday, September 11 on Bravo.