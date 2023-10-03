‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Trailer: Kyle Richards Cries Over Marital Issues with Mauricio Umansky

Image Credit: Bravo

The trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 is all about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. After months of speculation about the longtime couple’s relationship, Bravo dropped the trailer for the next season of RHOBH on October 3, giving fans a glimpse into Kyle’s marital struggles.

In one scene, Kyle cries to Erika Jayne and says, “Complete strangers are saying you made us believe in true love and now it’s all…,” before Erika stops her, and tells Kyle, “This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else’s opinion can f*** off.”

You’ve heard the rumors, now it’s time to watch the story unfold. #RHOBH returns for an all-new season on October 25th 💎 pic.twitter.com/MghgCvSVe9 — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 3, 2023

Later in the trailer, all of the women speculate over Kyle’s marriage after she steps out without her wedding ring. Garcelle Beauvais asks Kyle if she would stay in her marriage if Mauricio cheated, and Kyle said she doesn’t know.

“Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating,” Sutton Stracke says in a confessional. “When there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Kyle’s rumored girlfriend, Morgan Wade, also pops up in the trailer. When they’re asked how they met, Morgan says, “She stalked me.” Dorit Kemsley asks Kyle why she got the first letter of Morgan’s name tattooed on her body.

“I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair,” Mauricio tells Kyle, to which she responds, “For once it’s me.” At the end of the trailer, Kyle and Mauricio sit down with their daughters, seemingly to tell them that they’re separating.

“We are a very strong family, and we always will be,” Kyle says through tears to her kids. “Always will be. Nothing can change that.”

The new season of RHOBH premieres October 25. The main cast consists of Kyle, Erika, Garcelle, Dorit, Sutton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newbie Annemarie Wiley. Former Housewives Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, and Denise Richards all make guest appearances in the trailer.