Kyle Richards Rocks Plunging Dress At Her Annual White Party For ‘RHOBH’ Finale

No one does a White Party like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards! While hosting the lavish event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 20, the 54-year-old rocked a plunging white dress complete with sky-high white heels and large hoop earrings. Kyle’s ensemble featured multiple cutouts on the sides and a fringe hem that swayed as she danced on stage (see video here). The brunette beauty tied the look together with a sexy smokey eye and wore her long tresses in elegant beach waves.

She took to Instagram the next day to share a video with her 4.1 million followers of her dancing on stage to Carly Rae Jepsen‘s “Call Me Maybe.” In her caption, Kyle even hinted at her ongoing sobriety, as she announced earlier this year that she no longer drinks alcohol. “Life hack… A wind machine works better than alcohol and no hangover #whiteparty2023,” the mother-of-four captioned the clip. Her husband, Mauricio Umansky, 52, even took to the comments to gush over his wife and left a series of flame emojis.

Many of the cast of the Bravo series (current and prior) were also in attendance, including a performance by the “Pretty Mess” hitmaker Erika Jayne, 51. “Such a special night see you in Vegas,” the blonde beauty captioned her Instagram Story of her performance at Kyle’s party. While at the event, Erika performed one of her biggest hits, “XXPEN$IVE,” which has been featured on the show numerous times over the years. For her performance, the 51-year-0ld rocked an all-white catsuit completed with cut-outs and sparkle embellishments.

A few others from The Real Housewives in attendance included Dorit Kemsley, Season 12 newcomer Crystal Minkoff, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and RHOBH alum Camille Meyer. In addition, Denise Richards was in attendance just two months after she was spotted at Kyle’s house amid filming an episode for the show’s upcoming 13th season. As many know, Denise was an official cast member for Seasons nine and 10. See more photos of the cast at the White Party here!

Finally, Kyle made sure to pose alongside her three daughters, Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23, Farrah, 34 (see photo here). Notably, her teenage daughter, Portia, 14, was not pictured, as the event was likely an adults only party. “White Party came back with a vengeance,” Farrah captioned the carousel of photos of her mini white cocktail dress from Saturday. At the very end of the slides, she included an adorable video of her dancing on stage with her entire family as they got cheered on by the party goers.