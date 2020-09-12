The Real Reason Why Denise Richards Quit ‘RHOBH’ After Just 2 Seasons: ‘It Wasn’t A Hard Decision’

Denise Richards has left ‘RHOBH’ and a source close to production told HollywoodLife it came down to her busy work schedule, and wanting to spend more time with her family.

Denise Richards made the decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after two seasons, and a source close to the soap star revealed why. The insider spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about the Bravo star’s exit from the show, citing her hectic work schedule among the reasons she left. “Denise decided recently that she wasn’t going to come back to Housewives and she did not tell too many people before the news came out,” the source told us. “She thought this last season was a lot on her personal life and she’s not friends with any of the ladies besides Garcelle Beauvais away from the cameras so it didn’t make sense.”

The source also explained that Denise wants to spend more time with her family. “She had to spend a lot of time away from her girls with her filming schedule and when you couple that with her soap schedule and her other acting projects, she had barely any free time and something had to give,” they told HL. “She wants to spend more time focusing on acting and with her family. It really wasn’t a hard decision for her to make. She didn’t like doing it anymore so she walked away, but the show did want her back. It just became too much and it wasn’t fun anymore.”