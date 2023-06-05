Kathy Hilton Confirms Exit From ‘RHOBH’ After 2 Seasons: Why She’s Not Returning For Season 13

Kathy Hilton, 64, has officially closed the door on joining Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! While chatting with E! News on Jun. 5, the mother of Paris Hilton, 42, confirmed that she is not going to join her sister, Kyle Richards, 54, for Bravo’s next season of the hit series. When asked if she would be returning, she made it clear she had other plans. “No, I’m doing Paris in Love,” Kathy said in reference to her daughter’s show on Peacock.

Although Kathy will not join Season 13 of RHOBH, she anticipates an exciting season. “But I know it’s going to be great. It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama,” the blonde beauty told the outlet. The 64-year-old first joined the series as a “Friend of” in 2021, for Season 11. During Season 12, things got a bit tumultuous for Kathy and her sister, Kyle, who have been open on the show about their on-and-off relationship.

Last season, Kathy’s “meltdown,” as Lisa Rinna, 59, famously called it, took up much of the screen time after the ladies took a trip to Aspen. At the time, Lisa alleged that Kathy said she was out to “destroy” Kyle and her family. “We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything. And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m gonna take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f****** ruin you all,” Lisa claimed. “And she’s screaming she made Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

Aside from the drama, Kathy and Kyle seemingly put their differences aside recently when they attended their niece Whitney Davis‘ bridal shower on May 17. In a photo shared via Kyle’s Instagram, the sisters posed in a group to celebrate Whitney. More so, their sister, Kim Richards, 58, who has filmed episodes for Season 13, was also in attendance. “My beautiful niece @whittlesdavis is getting married A beautiful shower for our Whittles. So happy for you & @lukegrahamwhite,” she captioned the photo at the time.

During Kathy’s chat with E! News, she admitted that the bridal shower went “well.” Interestingly, when asked if she and Kyle would make amends soon, she said, “I’d like to.” And just days prior, on Jun. 1, Kyle spoke to the same outlet about their strained bond. “We spoke at the shower,” the mother-of-four said. “Things are obviously not great, I think most people know that. But we’re family, we’re blood. We’ll always come back together.” The show’s upcoming season is expected to premiere in the later half of 2023.