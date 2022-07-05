Nicky Hilton Welcomes Third Child With Husband James Rothschild: ‘Officially A Party Of Five’

Congrats! Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild welcomed a new bundle of joy and shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday, July 5. The happy arrival is the third child and first son for the superstar couple, who are already parents to daughters Lily Grace, 5, and Teddy Marilyn, 4.

Nicky, 38, posted a black-and-white photo of James, 37, holding her baby bump before their son was born. “We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙,” the fashion designer wrote.

Lily and Teddy will be sure to get their new sibling up to speed, as they have already become pros at using their mother’s cell phone. “They love the filters,” Nicky revealed to Interview in April 2021. “So they always say, ‘Give me your phone. I want to do funny faces.’ And they do the cat ears and the bunny years and all of that. They love the ones where you have the rainbows and the hearts on your cheeks.”

Nicky also opened up about how she dealt with parenting during the pandemic. “This time I’ve spent with my family has been the silver lining of this whole pandemic for me. At the beginning of the pandemic, when we were all on serious lockdown, I had breakfast, lunch and dinner with my family, my husband, and two daughters, every single day. I think it was for 96 days. And what other time in my life am I going to be able to say [that].”

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Hollywood Life, Nicky spoke more about getting through the lockdown days, hilariously saying she was helped by lots of comfortable clothing to lounge around in. “[And the] Disney Plus app! Beyond thankful to the folks at Disney for releasing Frozen 2 three months early! Lots of coloring books, crayons, and homeschool workbooks. Macaroni and cheese!” She went on to say that “every Disney soundtrack” was her quarantine playlist. “I’ve re-watched all [of] my favorite classics like Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty.”

The happy couple got married back in 2015 at The Orangery in Kensington Place Gardens. The extravagant wedding saw Nicky’s sister, Paris Hilton, serve as maid of honor. Paris will undoubtedly continue to enjoy playing aunt to Nicky and James’ big brood, especially with the newly added member! Congrats to the whole family!