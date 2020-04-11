Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

At Home With Nicky Hilton: She Reveals How Disney Is Helping Her Survive Quarantine

Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a day at the gym before heading to the Dermatology office. JLO and A-Rod look casual for the outing as they don't seem that bothered by the threat of the Coronavirus. *Shot on March 15, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave breaks her COVID-19 Quarantine to walk with her French bulldog puppies and daughter. Pictured: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale takes her dog for a walk in a “closed” canyon near her neighborhood with a male friend with no face mask on or any protections amid coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles. 06 Apr 2020 Pictured: Kate Beckinsale. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA642746_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B singer Usher takes a joy ride with girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea and their furry dog. The couple made a stop at small park where they took a seat to chill out. User held their dog in his arms for the ride down the street back home. Pictured: Usher, Jennifer Goicoechea BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Nicky Hilton is stuck indoors with her adorable daughters during the COVID-19 quarantine and she’s EXCLUSIVELY sharing what’s helping her get through.

Fashion designer and business owner, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 36, is staying safe indoors during the COVID-19 epidemic with her husband James Rothschild, 36, and their adorable daughters Lily Grace, 3, and Teddy, 2 and it sounds like the girls are totally in charge! Though it can be challenging finding ways to entertain little ones during this hard and stressful outbreak, it sounds like the couple has got it under control. The heiress is committed to remaining positive by focusing on exciting times ahead, like Halloween 2020 as she draws inspiration from her recent tv binges. In this EXCLUSIVE interview from her home on April 1, Nicky opened up to HollywoodLife how she and her family are getting through their day to day routines thanks to cozy clothes, comfort food and a few famous princesses.

What are you binge watching? Tiger King on Netflix. My husband and I finished it in 2 days. It’s totally bonkers. Looking forward to seeing all of the Tiger King inspired costumes we are going to see this Halloween!
What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? My house is near a beautiful nature trail, so we’ve been doing lots of family walks there. Also a lot of jumping on the trampoline with the kids. I’ve downloaded a few workout apps but have yet to get around to actually doing them.
Courtesy of Nicky Hilton
What are your at home quarantine essentials/What did you stock up on? For me, lots of cozy sweats and cashmere sweaters. [And the] Disney Plus app! Beyond thankful to the folks at Disney for releasing Frozen 2 three months early! Lots of coloring books, crayons and home school workbooks. Macaroni and cheese!
What’s on your quarantine playlist? Basically every Disney soundtrack. I’ve re-watched all [of] my favorite classics like Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.