At Home With Nicky Hilton: She Reveals How Disney Is Helping Her Survive Quarantine

Fashion designer and business owner, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 36, is staying safe indoors during the COVID-19 epidemic with her husband James Rothschild, 36, and their adorable daughters Lily Grace, 3, and Teddy, 2 and it sounds like the girls are totally in charge! Though it can be challenging finding ways to entertain little ones during this hard and stressful outbreak, it sounds like the couple has got it under control. The heiress is committed to remaining positive by focusing on exciting times ahead, like Halloween 2020 as she draws inspiration from her recent tv binges. In this EXCLUSIVE interview from her home on April 1, Nicky opened up to HollywoodLife how she and her family are getting through their day to day routines thanks to cozy clothes, comfort food and a few famous princesses.

What are you binge watching? Tiger King on Netflix. My husband and I finished it in 2 days. It’s totally bonkers. Looking forward to seeing all of the Tiger King inspired costumes we are going to see this Halloween!

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? My house is near a beautiful nature trail, so we’ve been doing lots of family walks there. Also a lot of jumping on the trampoline with the kids. I’ve downloaded a few workout apps but have yet to get around to actually doing them.

What are your at home quarantine essentials/What did you stock up on? For me, lots of cozy sweats and cashmere sweaters. [And the] Disney Plus app! Beyond thankful to the folks at Disney for releasing Frozen 2 three months early! Lots of coloring books, crayons and home school workbooks. Macaroni and cheese!