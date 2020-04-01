Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Looks Like A Princess In A Purple Dress In Cute Family Video

Serena Williams introduced her ‘starting lineup’: her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their adorable daughter who ‘loves to sing,’ Olympia! The family of three was full of giggles in this sweet video.

Quarantining has not put a damper on the Williams-Ohanian family’s spirits. Tennis legend Serena Williams, 38, was all smiles as she listed off the admirable traits and talents of her husband Alexis Ohanian, 36, and their adorable daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 2, in a video shared to Instagram on March 31! Serena called her family her “starting lineup,” but Olympia wasn’t dressed to hit the tennis court — maybe a royal court, instead! The tot looked like the star of a fairytale in a sparkly lilac dress, fit for a princess.

Olympia’s favorite hobbies also aligned with many other Disney princesses’ pastime activities! “She loves to sing, she loves to dance,” Serena gushed as she presented her dressed-up daughter in the video. But Olympia does have an affinity for a modern viral sensation. Serena added, “And most of all, she loves ‘Baby Shark’.”

No one appeared to be in a bad mood as they’re forced to isolate at home amid the coronavirus outbreak! “We’re at home. We’re loving our life. I’m loving my husband. And we’re having a lot of fun,” Serena informed fans. She was laughing towards the end of that announcement, because the Grand Slam champion started to climb on top of her husband for a piggy-back ride! Olympia was just as amused as her mom’s viewers. The toddler started squealing at the sight of her parents goofing off!

Serena and Olympia know how to have a good time together! They were in just as a silly mood while Serena demonstrated her skincare routine with Olympia nearby, which was recorded for Serena’s March 24 Instagram Story. Left on her own, little Olympia began to experiment with her mom’s lipstick collection — all over her face! Serena was clearly amused, proving that she and her family are staying positive (and giggly) amid this quarantine.