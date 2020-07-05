Mark Cuban Reveals He’d Vote For Kanye West Over Trump & His Fans Clap Back: ‘You’re Killing Me’

Mark Cuban admitted if he had the choice to ‘rank’ vote Joe Biden, Donald Trump & Kanye West, he would put Kanye ‘ahead’ of Trump, praising Kanye’s beliefs in ‘science’ & ‘common sense.’

Mark Cuban, 61, is supporting Kanye West‘s potential presidential run — sort-of. “If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump, I would have @kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump,” the billionaire tweeted on Saturday, July 4, effectively saying Donald Trump, 73, would be his last choice out of the three. He went on to clarify, however, that he will in fact be voting for Joe Biden, 77. “I’m voting for Biden Have said it many times,” he later wrote on July 5.

Mark — you're killing me. You are far and away more like Trump on policy. Biden is a joke and we all know it.. and Kanye just likes making twitter go nuts. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 5, 2020

“If you think Biden is a joke compared to Trump you aren’t paying attention,” Mark explained in a follow-up tweet. “It’s time to step away from all the memes and look at reality. The Pandemic Response could not be botched any worse and he refuses to take any responsibility or try to improve it. That’s disqualifying,” the Dallas Mavericks owner added, going on to clap back at journalist Emily Miller who questioned Mark’s support for Kanye’s “undisclosed policies.”

Right now the best response and policies for business are the ones that get control of the virus, a responsibility that Donald has abdicated. His response has been the worst in the western world. So if @kanyewest believes in science and common sense, then yes he will be better — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2020

“Right now the best response and policies for business are the ones that get control of the virus, a responsibility that Donald has abdicated. His response has been the worst in the western world. So if

@kanyewest believes in science and common sense, then yes he will be better,” Mark tweeted back, confusing his 7.9 million followers.

Talk show host Joe Pagliarulo responded, “Mark — you’re killing me. You are far and away more like Trump on policy. Biden is a joke and we all know it.. and Kanye just likes making twitter go nuts.” Another follower wrote, ” when you dial 911 – who do you want to answer – Trump or Kanye,” leading Cuban to once again confirm he would want “Biden.”

There isn't going to be a real poll that includes Kanye. I don't see how he can even make it on enough ballots to be considered for polling. I fund a group @voterchoice that sues to get independent/3rd party candidates on the ballot. If @kanyewest wants help, we can help him. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2020

In a back-and-forth debate with Emily Miller, Mark went on to explain his rationale. “@kanyewest

is more appealing than Trump. So logic dictates that he takes votes from the least appealing candidate. Add your logic re Perot, who took votes from the incumbent, which further supports

@kanyewest taking votes from Trump. So @kanyewest helps @JoeBiden.”

Lol. No. @kanyewest is more appealing than Trump. So logic dictates that he takes votes from the least appealing candidate. Add your logic re Perot, who took votes from the incumbent, which further supports @kanyewest taking votes from Trump. So @kanyewest helps @JoeBiden. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2020

The Shark Tank judge also seemingly offered to “help” Kanye get on ballots, should be require it. “There isn’t going to be a real poll that includes Kanye. I don’t see how he can even make it on enough ballots to be considered for polling. I fund a group @voterchoice that sues to get independent/3rd party candidates on the ballot. If @kanyewest wants help, we can help him,” Mark also wrote.