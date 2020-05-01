‘Shark Tank’ Preview: Mark Cuban & The Other Sharks Show Off Their Moves & Get ‘Jiggy’ With It

The Sharks are feeling Friday vibes in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 1 episode of ‘Shark Tank.’ The founder of Jiggaerobics asks the Sharks to get ‘jiggy’ with him and they’ve got some moves!

LaDonte Lotts, the founder of Jiggaerobics, is headed to Shark Tank in hopes of making a sweet deal. His mantra for Jiggaerobics: “We get lit while we get fit.” This isn’t your ordinary workout class, which is already a very crowded market. “I make Jiggaerobics fun. I make fitness fun. We’re working out. We’re getting lit,” LaDonte says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. His enthusiasm is infectious.

He asks the Sharks to come get “jiggy” with him. Surprisingly, they all agree. Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John stand up to dance with LaDonte. Kevin proves he’s got some rhythm by shaking his hips! Mark has some major moves, too. Barbara takes off her heels for the freestyle.

All the Sharks show off their moves while watching LaDonte. If there’s ever a dance floor, watch out for Mark, Kevin, and Daymond! LaDonte raves over Barbara, who is really feeling herself. They all give LaDonte a high-five when the little dance moment is done. Now it’s time to see if LaDonte can take Jiggaerobics to the next level.

The synopsis for the May 1 episode of the show reads: “An entrepreneur from Old Hickory, Tennessee, uses her Southern charm and cooking skills to pitch the Sharks on expanding her fried food empire. A father and daughter duo from Alexandria, Virginia, wheel in their gardening product as they ask the Sharks to help them add to their toolshed of ideas. An entertainer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gets the Sharks moving as he showcases his unique approach to exercise classes. Finally, a creative businesswoman from Queens, New York, paints the Sharks a picture of how to grow her service that connects customers with local artists.” Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.