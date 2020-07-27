Kim Kardashian Reunites With Kanye West In Wyoming In First Photos Since His Twitter Oubursts

Kim Kardashian was seen getting fast food with her husband Kanye West in Wyoming for the first time since he admitted to wanting to divorce her and then apologizing for it on Twitter last week.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was back at her husband Kanye West‘s side on July 27 after he made headlines for going on a Twitter rant last week that included a tweet in which he admitted to trying to divorce her in the past. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted going on a fast food run at Wendy’s in Coty, Wyoming with the 43-year-old rapper, who owns a ranch in the city, and they appeared to be calm and comfortable together while sitting in a car and looking at their phones. She wore a tank top and tan pants during the outing and he wore a blue, white, and red hoodie. Check out the pics HERE!

The reunion comes just two days after Kanye publicly apologized to Kim for announcing their previous marriage troubles to the world and more personal issues on Twitter. Before the apology, Kim followed up on his rant by taking to her own social media account to show her support for him and remind her followers that he suffers from bi-polar disorder. She also explained that adults suffering from the mental disorder must want to help themselves and that there’s only so much she and her family can do if he is not willing to.

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kim wrote in her message of support on July 22. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Despite the dramatic social media posts over the past week, Kanye was all smiles when he was spotted visiting the ER at Cody Regional Health, a medical facility in Cody, WY, on July 25, the same day he posted his apology to Kim. There’s no word on the reason for his visit to the hospital but he didn’t stay. He’s been surrounded by friends at his ranch over the past few days and has been seen on outings with some of them, including a Walmart run with record executive Damon Dash, 49. Kim’s reunion also seems to prove he has family by his side too.