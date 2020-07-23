Exclusive
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Stepped Up’ For Kim & Kept North West ‘Distracted’ After Kanye’s Twitter Rants

Kim Kardashian has been going through a lot with her husband Kanye West, who recently threatened to divorce her on Twitter. Fortunately, she’s not alone because her family has ‘stepped up’ to help.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and her big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 41, don’t always get along.  But when the going gets tough, they can always count on each other. So it’s no surprise that Kourtney has been super supportive to Kim as she deals with the fallout from Kanye West‘s latest tweet storm. Case in point — the Poosh founder whisked Kim’s kids Saint West, 4, and North West, 7, off to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, for a mini family vacation to shield them from the drama.

“Kourtney has really stepped up and been super supportive for Kim through all of this,” a source close to the famous family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was so sweet to take North and Saint and help keep them distracted with everything going on right now. All of Kim’s family is rallying around her but to have Kourtney ensure her kids are protected during this situation means more to her than anything else. That’s all she cares about. Kim and Kourtney have had their fair share of fights like any sisters, but this just goes to show when it comes down to it, they always have each other’s backs.”

As fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know, Kourtney and Kim have had their share of battles over the years but a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that most of the time they are the best of friends. “Kourtney is always there for Kim. During the year, North and Penelope go to the same school and they are always helping each other with drop offs and pick ups. Kourtney and Kim don’t have nannies drop the kids at school. It’s very important for them to do it themselves always and they’re constantly there for one another. They help with after school activities as well. They try to keep the girls on the same schedule for this very reason. North and Penelope are the best of friends just like their moms. It’s so cute.”
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney are always there for each other.
Of course it’s not just Kourtney that Kim is leaning on during this very trying time. “Her whole family has jumped in to be there for her,” a family friend tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Whether they are helping with the kids or just being there to talk to, she hasn’t spent a moment alone and she won’t have to. When things get hard the one thing she can always count on is her family.”
Loyalty runs deep for the whole Kar-Jenner crew and in spite of Kanye’s threats to divorce Kim, she’s not ready to give up on him. On July 22nd she shared an emotional statement to Instagram making it clear she’s supporting her husband. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim began her statement, which was posted to her Instagram story and released by her rep. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.
“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kim continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”
Kim went on to say that “those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.” And she finished her lengthy statement by asking for “compassion and empathy.”