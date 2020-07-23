Kourtney Kardashian ‘Stepped Up’ For Kim & Kept North West ‘Distracted’ After Kanye’s Twitter Rants

Kim Kardashian has been going through a lot with her husband Kanye West, who recently threatened to divorce her on Twitter. Fortunately, she’s not alone because her family has ‘stepped up’ to help.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and her big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 41, don’t always get along. But when the going gets tough, they can always count on each other. So it’s no surprise that Kourtney has been super supportive to Kim as she deals with the fallout from Kanye West‘s latest tweet storm. Case in point — the Poosh founder whisked Kim’s kids Saint West, 4, and North West, 7, off to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, for a mini family vacation to shield them from the drama.

“Kourtney has really stepped up and been super supportive for Kim through all of this,” a source close to the famous family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was so sweet to take North and Saint and help keep them distracted with everything going on right now. All of Kim’s family is rallying around her but to have Kourtney ensure her kids are protected during this situation means more to her than anything else. That’s all she cares about. Kim and Kourtney have had their fair share of fights like any sisters, but this just goes to show when it comes down to it, they always have each other’s backs.”