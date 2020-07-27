Chicago West, 2, Bonds With ‘Auntie Kourtney’ Amidst Dad Kanye’s Troubles — Cute Pic

Kourtney Kardashian proved once again that she’s ‘Auntie’ of the year. Amidst all of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s public woes, Kourt got in some quality one-on-one time with their daughter, Chicago West.

“Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite…” Kourtney Kardashian, 41, captioned the three cute pics of her and Chicago West, 2, that she uploaded to Instagram on July 26. In the second of the series, Kourt raises her own hand in what can be considered a display of positive self-esteem. Chi, on the other hand, reserved her judgment. It seemed like Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West’s youngest daughter wasn’t ready to pick a favorite – yet. Maybe she’s waiting to see who gives her the biggest present at Christmas?

While Chi was getting some quality time with “Auntie Kourtney,” her older sister and brother – North West, 7, and Saint West, 4 – were hanging with “Uncle Scott.” Kim and Kanye’s oldest were seen with Scott Disick, 37, and their cousin Mason Disick, 10, on July 26. Scott, seemingly following Kourtney’s example, took the kids down to the beach for a day full of sand and sun.

Though the KarJenners are synonymous with Calabasas, Kourtney has spent a lot of time down at Newport Beach this summer. She and son Reign Disick, 5, got in some family bonding on July 24. During the trip, Reign hung out with a local fisherman to catch a few reels, and Kourtney took a few artistic snaps of the scenery. This trip came days after she took Saint and North to Balboa Island in Newport Beach.

This “Aunty Kourtney” time comes when Kim, 39, and Kanye, 43, have been going through it. Kanye has had a trio of recent episodes – his July 19 campaign rally in South Carolina, and two separate Twitter rants – that have made things “really difficult” between them. Kim issued a statement on July 22, attributing these public outbursts to Ye’s “bi-polar disorder” while asking for compassion and privacy. Kanye went on Twitter three days after Kim’s statement to apologize to his wife for “going public with something that was a private matter.” He also apologized for not “cover[ing] her like she has covered me,” before saying he was sorry for hurting her.

Kanye should also send a “thank you” to Kourt. She has “really stepped up and been super supportive for Kim through all of this,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “All of Kim’s family is rallying around her, but to have Kourtney ensure her kids are protected during this situation means more to her than anything else. That’s all she cares about.”