Kourtney Kardashian Takes Son Reign, 5, Fishing On Family Vacation — See Family Bonding

Hopefully, Reign Disick reeled in a big one. Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son got in some fishing time after the Poosh founder took him on holiday down to Newport Beach.

“Choose wisely what [you] give your time, love, and energy to, for what you water grows,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned the gallery of photos she posted to Instagram on July 24. In the pictures of her trip down to Newport Beach, California, Kourtney and Scott Disick’s 5-year-old son, Reign Disick, holds a fishing pole off the pier. A masked fisherman observes as Reign tries to get a bite. Later in the gallery, Reign plays with the fishing line as (presumably) the pole’s owner supervises.

Though Kourtney didn’t appear in the photos, it seems like she had a good time. Newport Beach is about a ninety-minute drive, give or take, from her home in Calabasas, and it looks like Kourt was happy to “give her time” to this holiday. She shared a picture of the beachgoers practicing social distancing on the shoreline. Kourt also captured a skyline of palm trees against a cloudless sky, a shot of a hazy sunset, a video of the waves, and an artistic photo of two poles leaned up against the pier’s guardrail.

This is the second time within the last week that Kourt has shared pictures from Newport Beach. She shared a series of photos on July 22, and these pictures included Kim Kardashian’s kids, Saint West, 4, and North West, 7. Along with her own kids, Kourt took Kim, 39, and Kanye West’s oldest out for a fun day in the sun. The timing of this trip is important because this mini-vacation came right after Kanye, 43, went off on his second Tweetstorm, in which he claimed he’s been trying to divorce Kim “for years.”

“Kourtney has really…been super supportive for Kim through all of this,” a source close to the famous family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kourt took North and Saint on this Beach Day to “help keep them distracted with everything going on right now. … Kim and Kourtney have had their fair share of fights like any sisters, but this just goes to show when it comes down to it, they always have each other’s backs.”

Kanye’s July 21 tweetstorm came one day after he went on the social media platform to accuse Kim and Kris Jenner, 64, of trying to get him “locked up.” In the wake of these comments and the remarks Kanye made at his July 19 campaign rally, Kim issued a statement in which she asked for “compassion and empathy” for her family. She credited these moments to Kanye’s bipolar disorder, and that sometimes, his “words…do not align with his intentions…thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and for your understanding.”