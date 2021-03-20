Reign Disick, 6, Ditches His Mohawk For A Fresh New Buzzcut — See Before & After Pics

Scott Disick took to Instagram to share an adorable photo that proves his youngest son Reign shaved off his mohawk.

Reign Disick‘s mohawk is no more! The six-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Scott Disick, 37, showed off a fresh new buzzcut in a brand new pic his dad posted on Mar. 20. The cute tot was posing with his hands behind his head while wearing a blue and white tie-dye style top as he looked off into the distance with a serious look.

“How does it get much cuter So cute!,” the caption for the pic read.

The new look comes after Reign sported his previous mohawk for the past few months. Scott often shared pics, like the one below, of the cool hair style and it always brought on a lot of compliments from fans. Whether he was throwing up some “rock n roll” signs or posing with boxing gloves on, the hair suited his different pics well but from the looks of his most recent pic, it seems like the new ‘do will be doing the same thing!

Reign first made headlines for his hair change last summer when he shaved off all his long hair for the first time. Shortly after the haircut, a source told us that the process was Reign’s decision and quite emotional for his mom Kourtney. “They took it in stages and Reign was in charge of how much to take off and he wanted all of it off so that’s what they did,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“He looks so grown up now, everyone is blown away by the change but most of all Kourtney,” the source added. “It was emotional for her because it’s such a big milestone, he’s growing up. It’s very bittersweet for her because on one hand she loves seeing him grow up but it’s also hard because he’s not her baby anymore.”

After Reign shaved off his long locks, he showed off a less intense mohawk than his latest in Sept. Scott shared a pic with his mini-me as they cozied up together. “Covid cuts,” he wrote in the caption.