Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Her Kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick To Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent a truly magical day together at Disneyland with her three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and his kids Landon and Alabama in tow! The pics are too cute.

What better place to spend time with the one you love than the Happiest Place on Earth? Travis Barker was spotted strolling through Disneyland on May 19 with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids — Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5 — as well as Travis’ son Landon Barker, 17, and daughter, Alabama Barker, 15. The couple held hands as they strolled down Main Street together with the kiddos in tow.

The blended family looked like they were having a blast together as they took in all the sights together. That included hitting up Splash Mountain, spinning in the Tea Cups, zooming around on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and riding the King Arthur Carousel together in Fantasyland. Landon actually took an adorable video of himself and his Blink-182 drummer dad on the carousel, too, and Alabama filled her Instagram Stories with footage from the Little Mermaid ride and the Haunted Mansion.

The group even headed over to the neighboring California Adventure theme park, where Travis was spotted braving the The Incredibles themed Incredicoaster by himself. Hey, even Kourtney has her limits. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dressed down for the day of walking miles through the parks, rocking a pair of khaki slacks and sneakers, along with a cute Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.

Travis was his usual rocker self, wearing a Sub-Humans tee and a backwards baseball cap. The day of fun comes as Kourtney and Travis’ truly magical and whirlwind relationship continues to heat up. Just before their Disneyland family date, the couple made out on Instagram. A source recently told HollywoodLife that just a few months in, Travis is already saying he’d “love” to marry Kourt one day. Sleeping Beauty’s castle seems like the perfect venue!

Their trip to Disneyland comes almost immediately after Kourtney’s sister, Kylie Jenner, hit up the theme park with her three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and her ex, Stormi’s father Travis Scott. As the family enjoyed fun rides together, it definitely fueled the rumors that Kylie and Travis are back together. Maybe they just really love Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream?