See Pic

Kim Kardashian ‘Likes’ Pete Davidson’s Sister’s Photo With The Comedian As Romance Heats Up

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock / Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

After Pete Davidson’s sister, Casey, posted a photo of she & her big brother at a Knicks game, Kim ‘liked’ the pic, prompting fans to speculate about her getting closer with Pete’s family.

After hot date nights and vacation getaways, it looks like Kim Kardashian, 41 is getting close with Pete Davidson‘s family! After Pete’s younger sister, Casey Davidson, 23, posted a paparazzi-snapped photo to her Instagram of she and Pete, 28, courtside at a New York Knicks game, Kim promptly “liked” the pic. The social media recognition now has fans wondering about the nature of Kim and Pete’s relationship, as it looks like their romance is continuing to get more serious!

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian likes Casey Davidson’s Instagram.

The KKW Beauty founder and Pete were first romantically linked in October after the two shared a kiss during an SNL skit. The two have gone on numerous dates together since, including dinner at a pizzeria on Staten Island. Pete even celebrated his 28th birthday with the mother-of-four at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home on Nov. 16, and was seen holding hands her in the area that same weekend. A source recently revealed HollywoodLife that Pete and Kim “are not super serious,” but they do “have really strong feelings for each other” and “are not looking to date anyone else right now.”

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock / Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock).

Related Gallery

Pete Davidson's Dating History From Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande To Kate Beckinsale

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson can't keep their tongues in their mouths as they make out nonstop in full view of all their friends at the pool in Miami. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555093_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The like comes after Kim reunited with estranged husband Kanye West, 44, in Miami at a Louis Vuitton tribute show honoring late artistic director of menswear Virgil Abloh. The prolific fashion designer, who also founded the haute streetwear label Off-White, died on Nov. 28 at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. The Rockford, Illinois native was also extremely close with Kanye, having worked as a creative director on his albums Yeezus and the most recent DONDA.

At the tribute show on Tuesday, exes Kim and Kanye made it a family affair, bringing along eldest daughter North, 8. The couple, who separated in February after nearly seven years of marriage, also share children Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, together. Many were wondering if the brief reunion signaled a possibility of their getting back together, but Kim’s “like” on Casey’s photo may suggest otherwise!