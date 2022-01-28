Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Wears Lacy Red Lingerie & Fishnets In New Savage X Fenty Ad

In a sultry new video for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Lourdes set temperatures soaring as she seductively posed in a barely-there ensemble!

Red hot! Lourdes Leon is certainly getting the hang of modeling, as she posed like a pro for Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty “Love on the Edge” lingerie line. In a smoldering video shared to the label’s Instagram on Thursday (January 27), Madonna’s 25-year-old daughter — who often goes by Lola — showed off her flawless figure while rocking a very racy ensemble. With a punk-rock soundtrack blaring in the background, the clip was captioned, “Valetine fine! It’s time to slip into something sexy!”

In it, Lourdes plays coy with the camera as she struts her stuff down a hallway in a bright red lacy bra, barely-there panties, fishnets and a sheer, cropped robe. With a smokey eye and dab of thick lipstick, Lordes let her natural beauty shine. She left her trademark raven locks up in two long ponytails with a part down the middle. To add to the scintillating style, the aspiring choreographer rocked a bejeweled choker, a set of dangling earrings and black stilettos.

Lourdes is clearly comfortable with sexy photo shoots and videos, as she just happened to appear in a few for her mom over the holidays! For New Year’s Eve, the original Material Girl took to her Instagram to share the snaps of her daughter rocking a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination. Lourdes had her back to the camera, was bent over and stuck out her derrière. What a way to ring in the new year!

Just weeks before the family affair, Lourdes was featured in a PAPER magazine cover story, wearing nothing but skimpy outfits and barely-there ensembles. In one snap, the up-and-coming choreographer rocked a tiny bra and a mini dress that showed off her gorgeous gams. Another racy pic had Madonna’s eldest posing on a BMW in a string bikini and fur boots.

She also spoke about her career plans with the outlet, saying, “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists. I want to choreograph mainly, but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform. Now I’m dipping my toes in the pond of choreography for music videos and stuff like that. I think something bigger will end up manifesting itself, but I have to take other steps in order to find that sweet spot of what is actually going to end up being my [legacy].”