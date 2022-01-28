Watch

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Wears Lacy Red Lingerie & Fishnets In New Savage X Fenty Ad

Lourdes Leon
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018 Wearing Luar Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879749m
Lourdes Leon Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Lourdes Leon wears a creation for the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy Fashion Versace, Milan, Italy - 24 Sep 2021
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon choreographs, co-directs and stars in this new adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 collection campaign. The collection "encourages the world to move with purpose in statement style". Model and actress Lourdes said: "My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us. I have known Stella my whole life, and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with adidas." The collection is available now. Editorial usage only. Please credit Courtesy of adidas/MEGA. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Lourdes Leon for adidas / Stella McCartney. Photo credit: Courtesy of adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698806_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
In a sultry new video for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Lourdes set temperatures soaring as she seductively posed in a barely-there ensemble!

Red hot! Lourdes Leon is certainly getting the hang of modeling, as she posed like a pro for Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty “Love on the Edge” lingerie line. In a smoldering video shared to the label’s Instagram on Thursday (January 27), Madonna’s 25-year-old daughter — who often goes by Lola — showed off her flawless figure while rocking a very racy ensemble. With a punk-rock soundtrack blaring in the background, the clip was captioned, “Valetine fine! It’s time to slip into something sexy!”

In it, Lourdes plays coy with the camera as she struts her stuff down a hallway in a bright red lacy bra, barely-there panties, fishnets and a sheer, cropped robe. With a smokey eye and dab of thick lipstick, Lordes let her natural beauty shine. She left her trademark raven locks up in two long ponytails with a part down the middle. To add to the scintillating style, the aspiring choreographer rocked a bejeweled choker, a set of dangling earrings and black stilettos.

Lourdes is clearly comfortable with sexy photo shoots and videos, as she just happened to appear in a few for her mom over the holidays! For New Year’s Eve, the original Material Girl took to her Instagram to share the snaps of her daughter rocking a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination. Lourdes had her back to the camera, was bent over and stuck out her derrière. What a way to ring in the new year!

Just weeks before the family affair, Lourdes was featured in a PAPER magazine cover story, wearing nothing but skimpy outfits and barely-there ensembles. In one snap, the up-and-coming choreographer rocked a tiny bra and a mini dress that showed off her gorgeous gams. Another racy pic had Madonna’s eldest posing on a BMW in a string bikini and fur boots.

She also spoke about her career plans with the outlet, saying, “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists. I want to choreograph mainly, but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform. Now I’m dipping my toes in the pond of choreography for music videos and stuff like that. I think something bigger will end up manifesting itself, but I have to take other steps in order to find that sweet spot of what is actually going to end up being my [legacy].”

 