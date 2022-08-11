Madonna Admits Her Son David, 16, Wears Her Clothes Better Than She Does

Madonna, 63, thinks her son looks better in her clothes than she does. “He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she said on the Aug. 10 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, referring to her 16-year-old son David Banda. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

While it’s unclear if David has ever worn his mother’s clothes in public, he certainly has no problem dressing in feminine styles. In May, he attended the WBA World Lightweight Championship with his mother, and they both heated up the Barclays Center in gorgeous athletic-inspired looks, which Madonna shared on Instagram. David wore a long, red dress that featured Adidas’ signature three white stripes down each side from the brand’s collaboration with Gucci. He accessorized with layers of silver necklaces and silver and white bracelets, and rocked a black leather shoulder bag as well. Meanwhile, the “Material Girl” singer stunned in a black tracksuit from Adidas’ collaboration with Balenciaga. She also layered silver necklaces around her neck and added a fun touch with a black purse that appeared to be in the shape of a boombox.

David also strutted his stuff during his mother’s Pride Month performance at New York City’s Terminal 5 in June, as seen above. He stunned in a distressed mesh bodysuit that lit up the stage with its lime green color and a pair of baggy, cargo-style black pants. Meanwhile, Madonna donned short yellow drawstring shorts, a bedazzled purple blouse that featured puffy sleeves, and a black corset-style top over the blouse. The pair walked down the stage with their arms around one another and looked like they were having a ball.

Aside from her son’s ability to slay in anything, Madonna mentioned to host Jimmy Fallon that David is working on his own music. “He’s going to end up being one of your guests,” the pop icon said before Jimmy started gushing over his “magic”, charm, and good looks.

On July 7, Madonna shared a video of her and David dancing and singing together in the studio along with her youngest kids, 9-year-old twins, Estere and Stella, who she adopted from Malawi in 2017. “Good to work like there’s a fire under your ass…….,,,,” she captioned the energetic video. The studio session sounded like it was for a song that David recorded.