Madonna, 63, Rocks Extremely Sexy Latex Outfit With Thigh-High Boots In New Video

Madonna looked sexier than ever when she rocked a skintight latex outfit with a pair of thigh-high boots & accessories in a sultry new video.

If there’s one thing for sure about Madonna, 63, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in a new video. Madonna posted a video of herself to Instagram wearing a head-to-toe latex ensemble featuring a skintight bodysuit, thigh-high boots, and a latex cape.

Madonna captioned the video, “Actions Speak louder than Words. @stevenkleinstudio @madonna_and_basquiat. #words #erotica.” Her outfit featured a long-sleeve top with a bright red peter pan collar while the entire bodice of the one-piece was sheer.

She added a garter belt and suspenders to her cheeky bottoms, which held her thigh-high latex boots up. A pair of silver mirrored cat-eye sunglasses, fingerless leather gloves, a bold red lip, and a short curly blonde bob.

Madonna has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately – especially bodysuits – and just the other day she posted yet another gorgeous photo. The singer posted a photo of her daughter, Lourdes Leon, from her Paper Magazine photo shoot, and she actually superimposed herself right next to her. In the photo, Madonna looked super sexy in a sheer black lace ensemble.

In the sexy photo, Madonna rocked a sheer black long sleeve top with a strapless lace bustier underneath. Her waist was cinched in with a satin corset and she opted out of wearing pants, choosing instead, to rock a pair of fishnet tights. A pair of fingerless black leather gloves and layers of silver jewelry and crosses completed her look.

Madonna captioned the post, “We’re in The Band!!! #mybetterhalf,” as she rocked long, pin-straight platinum blonde hair and a matte brown lip. Meanwhile, Lourdes looked like Madonna’s twin as she posed alongside her mother.