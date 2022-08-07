Madonna Eager To Record Duet With Britney Spears After Buzz Of Elton John Track: She’s ‘Pushing’ For It

It looks like Britney Spears is quickly becoming the go-to girl for a recording session! With the pop star about to release a new duet with Elton John, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that more musicians are getting in line to lay down a track with Britney — including her past singing partner, Madonna! The insider said that Britney and Elton’s reimagining of “Tiny Dancer” has “opened the doors for other artists to try and do collaborative work with her, one of them being Madonna.”

“The two of them are close friends and Madonna has been trying to get Britney to do a track with her for quite some time now, but now that she saw the doors were open, she has really been pushing for it for reals,” continued the source. “Britney has not accepted the offer but of course she has considered it. Madonna is an icon and Britney is starting to realize, again, that so is she.” The insider went on to say that the “Toxic” hitmaker “appreciates all the offers” and is “honored” that so many incredible artists are eager to work with her.

Madonna and Britney giving fans exactly what they want is nothing new for the powerhouse duo. Back in 2003, they topped the charts with their song “In The Zone,” releasing a mind-blowing video along with it. Not to mention Britney is also the perfect match since she and Madge had a blast at her recent wedding to Sam Asghari. And the Material Girl is fresh off her collaboration with Beyonce on the remix of “Break My Soul,” so she’s obviously in the groove of making music with other pop icons.

Meanwhile, Britney is “having the hardest time ever keeping her upcoming song a secret because she wants to tell the world,” according to HollywoodLife’s source. “She thinks it is great that it has gotten so much hype when she has done zero to promote it and has not mentioned it. She is so grateful that Elton has done this for her because it has given her the confidence again to keep going. She knows it is going to be a huge hit because she has heard it.”