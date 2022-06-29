Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Crop Top & Tight Jeans For Sexy New Campaign

Lourdes Leon, 25, wowed in a new sexy video on June 29! The daughter of Madonna, appeared in a brand new video ad for Kali Uchi‘s new jeans collection, OBSESION, while rocking a white crop top and figure-flattering bootcut jeans. She was joined by Kali, who rocked a similar outfit, as the two confident and gorgeous ladies posed in a field and outside and inside of a mauve car.

Both Lourdes and Kali had their long straight dark hair down and parted in the middle as they flaunted colorful makeup, including light blue eyeshadow and dark lipstick. They also donned black belts that had gold-colored letters, spelling out the word, OBSESION, on them, and jewelry that included a cross necklace and a belly button ring. Long nails topped off the looks, as they slowly moved to music playing over the clip.

The ad video got a lot of attention from fans once it was posted. “y’all are literally long lost sisters,” one Instagram follower wrote, referring to their similar features. “I love it!” another exclaimed, while a third shared, “My two crushes in one video.” Others couldn’t believe how sexy and memorable the video was.

Before Lourdes got attention for her latest ad campaign, she did so on the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week. On June 25, she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre and looked incredible. The entire look included the brand’s signature moon print in white against black fabric and built-in shoe and gloves. She also accessorized with gold chains, a matching belt, and stacks of gold bracelet on both wrists.

Lourdes’ latest ads and fashion show appearances comes after she made her modeling debut in a 2016 campaign for Stella McCartney’s Pop fragrance when she was just 19-years-old. Since then, she has been appearing in a plethora of ads and on numerous runways, and even before that, she wowed when she co-created her mom’s Material Girl clothing line way back in 2010. Talk about a major success at such a young age!