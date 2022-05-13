Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 21, Is Dad Guy’s Twin In Velvet Suit For Date Night With GF

The popstar's son was dressed to the nines for a romantic evening with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull at London's Twenty Two Hotel.

By:
May 13, 2022 10:28AM EDT
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and Guy Ritchie's son, Rocco Ritchie looks dapper in his red velvet suit leaving The Twenty Two Hotel, Bar & Restaurant at 02:30am with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Rocco was seen on an evening out hosting his art exhibition and it would seem the exhibition is an overall success as sister Lourdes heaped praise on his unique paintings according to reports. Pictured: Rocco Ritchie BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Madonna’s oldest son Rocco Ritchie was all smiles as he headed to his car after grabbing a late night dinner in London on Friday, May 13. The singer’s child had a relaxed smile as he stepped out of the bar and restaurant at the Twenty Two Hotel after a date night with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Rocco, 21, looked just like his dad Guy Ritchie as he left the restaurant.

Rocco was dressed up in a red velvet suit for the romantic dinner. (BACKGRID)

Rocco sported a burgundy velvet suit for the night out. He looked like a perfect gentleman as he headed for his ride. Meanwhile, Kim sported a strapless top under a long blazer for an all-black outfit, complete with dress shoes. Her hair was tied back in a perfect ponytail and she accessorized with some large hooped earrings.

It looked like Rocco and Kim had an eventful evening. The model posted a photo of Rocco posing next to a painting at an art exhibit from his brand Maison Rhed on her Instagram Story. He was all smiles and seemed proud of the event. Rocco posted a few more videos and photos from the exhibit on his Story.

Kim looked beautiful in an all black outfit. (BACKGRID)

Rocco seems to have gotten inspired by his dad’s fashion sense, as Guy has been seen wearing plenty of velvet suits in his time. The director and singer’s son is more and more the spitting image of his dad. He looked just like him while at the premiere for his mom’s Madame X. 

Rocco’s fashion seemed inspired by his dad Guy’s fondness for velvet suits. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

While he may be his dad’s doppelganger, Rocco has spent a lot of time bonding with his mom lately. Madonna had a mother-son bonding night out in London with her son back in March. Rocco also accompanied his mom and his five siblings to a ski vacation in the Swiss Alps back in January.

