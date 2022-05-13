Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 21, Is Dad Guy’s Twin In Velvet Suit For Date Night With GF

Madonna’s oldest son Rocco Ritchie was all smiles as he headed to his car after grabbing a late night dinner in London on Friday, May 13. The singer’s child had a relaxed smile as he stepped out of the bar and restaurant at the Twenty Two Hotel after a date night with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Rocco, 21, looked just like his dad Guy Ritchie as he left the restaurant.

Rocco sported a burgundy velvet suit for the night out. He looked like a perfect gentleman as he headed for his ride. Meanwhile, Kim sported a strapless top under a long blazer for an all-black outfit, complete with dress shoes. Her hair was tied back in a perfect ponytail and she accessorized with some large hooped earrings.

It looked like Rocco and Kim had an eventful evening. The model posted a photo of Rocco posing next to a painting at an art exhibit from his brand Maison Rhed on her Instagram Story. He was all smiles and seemed proud of the event. Rocco posted a few more videos and photos from the exhibit on his Story.

Rocco seems to have gotten inspired by his dad’s fashion sense, as Guy has been seen wearing plenty of velvet suits in his time. The director and singer’s son is more and more the spitting image of his dad. He looked just like him while at the premiere for his mom’s Madame X.

While he may be his dad’s doppelganger, Rocco has spent a lot of time bonding with his mom lately. Madonna had a mother-son bonding night out in London with her son back in March. Rocco also accompanied his mom and his five siblings to a ski vacation in the Swiss Alps back in January.