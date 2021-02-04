Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 20, Holds Hands With Mystery Brunette On The Beach — Pics

Rocco Ritchie is among the celebrities flocking to Mexico for tropical getaways, and he was recently spotted with a mystery girl.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s 20-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie has been spotted on the beach in Tulum, Mexico with a mystery girl. He was seen holding hands with the brunette on February 2, as they walked along the shoreline before heading to a day bed to relax in the shade. The son of the “Vogue” singer rocked a blue and white striped tee with navy board shorts, while his female companion cut an equally casual figure in a white blouse and black shorts. She tied her dark tresses back in a low bun, and accessorized with brown shades.

It comes two days after Rocco’s sister Lourdes Leon, 24, was also spotted in Tulum. She rocked a dark orange patterned string bikini, which featured tying straps around her midsection. Madonna’s daughter was joined by her boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia, who put on a loved-up display as he wrapped his arms around her and shared a few sweet kisses.

It’s hard to believe how quickly Madonna’s kids are growing up! Back in August, Rocco was spotted out with friends in London and looked just like his filmmaker dad, who is famous for directing the Sherlock Holmes franchise along with other big name features, including the 2019 live adaptation of Aladdin. Guy, who was married to Madonna from 2000 to 2008, shares the same sandy brunette hair as his son and even a similar style! Rocco was snapped wearing a clean white shirt featuring a funky red pattern, which he chose to pair with mustard yellow pleated trousers. Very suave!

A few days later, he celebrated his 20th birthday on Aug. 11, and Madonna even took to Instagram to give her eldest son a loving shout-out! “Happy Birthday Rocco [celebratory emojis] How did 20 years go by so fast ? ……………… I Love You more than you will ever know,” the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer gushed in the tribute post. So sweet!