Madonna’s Son, Rocco, 20, Looks Just Like Dad Guy Ritchie While Out And About In London — See Pic

Madonna’s eldest son, Rocco, was practically the doppelgänger of his dad — ‘Sherlock Holmes’ director Guy Ritchie — while taking a walk in a retro outfit. Madonna just celebrated Rocco’s 20th birthday in a loving Instagram shout-out!

Put one of the world’s most famous pop stars and a successful director together, and you get a pretty cool kid! Such is the case with Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s 20-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who was spotted out with friends in London last Friday, Aug. 7. As Rocco gets older, we can’t help but notice how much he looks like his dad, who is famous for directing the Sherlock Holmes franchise on top of other big name features (like the 2019 live adaptation of Aladdin).

Guy, who was married to Madonna between 2000-2008, shares the same sandy brunette hair as his son and that undeniable English charm. They also share a fine eye for detail; while for Guy, that applies to movie directing, this trait reflects in Rocco’s style! He was wearing a clean white shirt featuring a funky red pattern paired with yellow pleated trousers, much like a suave fashion aficionado from the ’40s.

Rocco’s slick style is no surprise, considering that he is an art student. Madonna and Guy’s son began studying fine art at Central Saint Martins (one of the University Arts London colleges) in the fall of 2019, according to Daily Mail.

Rocco just celebrated his 20th birthday on Aug. 11, and Madonna even took to Instagram to give her eldest son a loving shout-out! “Happy Birthday Rocco [celebratory emojis] How did 20 years go by so fast ? ……………… I Love You more than you will ever know,” the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer gushed in the tribute post. The post featured a slideshow of throwback photos, which included a side-by-side comparison of Madonna before her pop star days and her son at the same age.

Madonna was also in London earlier this summer, where she joined a Black Lives Matter protest on June 5. She marched despite being on crutches due to a knee injury that she suffered in Oct. 2019.