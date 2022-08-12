Madonna Spotted Going Through Airport Security with Son David Banda, 16, In Sheer Top

Though Madonna is a living legend, a music icon, and a record-breaking hitmaker, even she has to take her shoes off when walking through airport security. On Friday (Aug. 12), Madonna, 63, was spotted at New York City’s JFK airport with her son, David Banda. The Material Girl’s outfit made it clear she wasn’t hiding anything, as she wore a white mesh top over a black bra and an oversized Adidas tracksuit. She removed the jacket when going through the metal detectors before gathering her things to make it to her flight.

David, 16, sported a black Tonight Show sweater, likely a souvenir from Madonna’s recent visit to the late-night talk show. David also rocked a pair of black cargo pants and shiny leather shoes. Like a good son, he carried his mother’s bags as they made their way through the airport.

Madonna met up with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show to promote Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, her massive 50-song dance remix collection. During the chat, Madonna said that her son is already surpassing her in terms of fashion. “He’s a good-looking dude,” she said. “He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.” The “dress” in question was the bright-red Addidas x Gucci dress he wore to the WBA World Lightweight Championship at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

While on the Tonight Show, Madonna spoke about her days at New York’s Danceteria nightclub in the early 1980s. She talked about how the crowd reacted to her song “Everbody” and how she and “Like A Virgin” producer Nile Rodgers disagreed on releasing that song instead of “Material Girl” as a single.

“Those were the days when I had no say in anything. Can you imagine those days even existing,” she said. “It wasn’t the song itself; it was my performance on the first MTV Awards…I got the bottom, and I started dancing around, and my white stiletto pumps fell off. … My butt was showing. Can you imagine? Those were the days when you shouldn’t show your butt to have a career. Now it’s the opposite.”

During her NYC trip, Madonna reunited with Nile Rodgers at The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink in New York City’s Central Park. The party, which featured Questlove as a guest DJ, was in celebration of her new album, out on Aug. 19.