Madonna Reportedly Moves To Lisbon To Help Son David, 11, Become A Soccer Star

Has the ‘Material Girl’ become the ultimate ‘soccer mom?’ Madonna has reportedly moved to Portugal to be closer to her son, David Banda, as he begins his sports career with the Benfica soccer team!

Do you think Madonna is going to learn how to sing “Justify My Love” in Portuguese? The 59-year-old icon certainly doesn’t have to justify her love for David Banda, as her devotion to her 11-year-old adopted son is undeniable. Madonna has reportedly relocated to Lisbon, according to The Guardian, because David is now attending Benfica’s youth academy, the training program for the Portuguese soccer team. “Madonna is no longer a tourist,” Visão, a weekly magazine in Portugal, reported. “She now lives in Lisbon.” Madonna was reportedly staying in a Lisbon hotel after buying a house in the resort of Sintra, 17 miles northeast of the country’s capital.

David, who Madonna adopted in 2006, reportedly impressed coaches during a trial stint at the Centro de Seixal de Benfica training center, according to ESPN FC. His skills were so good that he was invited to join the club’s Under-12 ranks. Madonna all but confirmed her son’s acceptance on June 3, as she posted a shot of her wearing a Benfica uniform to her Instagram. Nice. David was reportedly staying at the academy until he began attending a French high school in Lisbon. However, with Madonna now living a quick drive away, he doesn’t need to crash with his team anymore.

Does this mean that Madonna is going to be spotted in the stands of Benfica games, similar to how Shakira, 40, can be seen cheering on hubby Gerard Pique, 30, as he plays for FC Barcelona? Well, fans of Portugal’s Primeira Liga are probably not going to get a dose of Madge for a bit. David has a long ways to go – in both training and years – before he possibly gets called up to the majors. Still, it’s pretty cool to see Madonna move to a whole other continent to support her son.

It’s good to see Madonna have a close relationship with David, considering she and son Rocco Ritchie, 16, aren’t on the greatest of terms. The two had a massive falling out while Madonna fought over custody with Guy Ritchie, 48. With Rocco living in London with his father, Madonna had hoped she and her son could patch things up after reports said he was temporarily moving to New York City to study photography. Madonna was “desperate” to have Rocco home and have him “be part of her and [his siblings] lives,” a source told The Sun. Well, with Madonna now reportedly owning a home in Portugal, she could always pop over to the U.K. for a quick visit whenever Rocco’s staying with his dad.

What do you think about Madonna reportedly moving to Lisbon, HollywoodLifers? Are you going to root for Benfica now that David is part of the organization?