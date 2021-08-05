Lourdes Leon, 24, Stuns In A Silver Sequined Mini Dress On The Cover Of ‘Vogue’ — Photo

Move over, Madonna! There’s a new ‘Vogue’ gal in town — and it just so happens to be her very own daughter Lourdes Leon. The 24-year-old posed alongside Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber for the star-studded shoot.

Lourdes Leon, 24, just landed her on the cover of Vogue magazine! The daughter of Madonna, 62, looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed in a silver mini dress while sitting on a bench. She kept her brunette locks in a high, sleek ponytail as she candidly smiled while chatting with fellow models and cover stars Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu. The theme of the Sept. 2021 issue is, “In Real Life: The Models Who Make The Moment.”

This actually marks Lola’s second Vogue cover: Madonna’s eldest child actually made her debut as an 8-year-old way back in Aug. 2005. Dubbed “The Age Issue,” the magazine declared that the era was the “last reinvention” for the “Material Girl” singer as she posed alongside Lola and then 8-year-old son Rocco (who is now 20). Notably, Madonna shares Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon, while Rocco is the son of her ex-husband, film director Guy Ritchie. In addition to Lola and Rocco, the star is also mom to David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, 15, Mercy James, 15, Estere Ciccone, 8, and Stella Ciccone, 8.

In the interview, Lola opened up about the public’s perception of her as she tries to carve out her own image. “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her…but I’m not,” she said of being the one-and-only Madonna’s daughter. Although the 24-year-old isn’t in the music space like her mother, the pair do share a common love of dance (something Madge has mastered throughout her career, even calling her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor).

“A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way,” Lourdes said of practicing dance. “You’re using your body to define the space around you — to change it. That’s a very naked form of expression,” she added. The model showcased her skills in an appearance at the racy Desigual show, which was part of 2019’s Miami Art Basel. Lourdes and a group of models participated in a a simulated orgy, seemingly taking some inspiration from her mom’s “Justify My Love” video (which was banned from MTV for a time).