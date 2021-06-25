Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocks Leather Bra As Mom Madonna Performs At Pride Event In Fishnet Top

Like mother, like daughter! Lourdes Leon supported her superstar mom Madonna at an epic pride show in NYC where they both sizzled in sexy looks.

Lourdes Leon, 24, took page from mom, Madonna, 62, as she attended the superstar’s pride concert! The model sizzled in a black leather bustier pop from Playboy‘s clothing line, along with a pair of blush colored chap pants revealing a furry pair of underwear for the June 24 outing. Lourdes revealed the unusual underpants in a photo on her Instagram story as she turned around to give the camera a smoldering look via her Instagram story, tagging Gabriel Held Vintage. She accessorized with a furry pink shoulder bag as she attended a party at the Standard Hotel, finishing her look with a bold glitter eyeshadow.

Madonna also opted for an ultra-sexy look for her surprise performance. The “Vogue” singer surprised unsuspecting fans when she appeared at a the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room on Thursday night, performing two songs: 2005 jam “Hung Up” off Confessions On A Dance Floor, as well as “I Don’t Search I Find” from 2019’s Madame X. Madonna opted for a sheer fishnet black t-shirt and exposed wire bra, revealing her bare breasts to the audience. She kept the fishnet theme going with a pair of tights, adding a pair of leather hot pants and combat boots.

The Sex author’s glam was on point for a pride show as she sported an icy blue colored wig and a sexy double lined eye. She also added a pop of color with a purple manicure which peaked through her satin, hot pink gloves. In photos, she can be seen dancing and gyrating on a bar as she performed, with attendees — which included Andy Cohen, Lance Bass, Adam Lambert and Zachary Quinto — taking videos and pictures on their cell phones.

“To not celebrate pride without people would have been a tragedy for me,” Madonna said while on stage at 1:30 a.m., according to a report from Variety. “Take nothing for granted because you never know what’s waiting for all of us around the corner…Learn to love yourself,” she also added.