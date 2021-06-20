NSYNC’s Lance Bass Admits He ‘Can’t Wait’ To Become A Dad To Twins In October Ahead Of Father’s Day

NSYNC’s Lance Bass is about to be a dad times two! He opened up about his excitement ahead of Father’s Day in this EXCLUSIVE new interview.

NSYNC‘s Lance Bass, 42, has a lot to celebrate this June: not only is he celebrating pride month with his LGBTQ community, he’s also getting ready to join the dad club with husband Michael Turchin, 34, this fall. “I am super excited!” Lance told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 18. “We’ve been working on it for quite awhile now, so now that it’s happening, it’s starting to feel real! Now that everyone knows about it, it’s really feeling real. I just cannot wait until October.”

After a miscarriage and a handful of failed IVF transfers, Lance, who’s using a surrogate to carry the boy and girl twins, had trouble keeping his lips sealed. “Look, I have a big mouth,” Lance revealed. “It’s hard for me to keep things in and we’ve been doing this for 4 years, so it’s been very, very hard to keep it all in but I’m glad that we can finally talk about it… I feel like we needed the support of everyone because we went through so many ups and downs and it’s nice to feel like we’re a part of a community because we’re meeting so many couples who have gone through the process and had so many miscarriages before, so it’s a nice community that we found.”

And he’s already leaning on close friends in his dad community! Lance joined fellow NSYNC member Joey Fatone, 44, for an epic performance with Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, 41, and AJ McLean, 43. It marked the first time ever both groups joined forces and it was all for a good cause: NSYNC and BSB wanted to celebrate pride with a special night of Bingo Under the Stars at The Grove in Los Angeles. The event which raised $1M in $TKINU Tokens for The Trevor Project on behalf of their involvement with Mission Tsuki.

Although Lance is celebrating and elated, he’s also little terrified of the unexpected. “There’s two!” Lance said of what scares him the most. “It’s double the trouble. I guess there’s no sleep when you have twins, which I’m fine with that. We’ve slept enough. We’re good. But I’m just excited because my husband’s a twin.”

With October only a few months away, he’s fully prepared to be by his surrogate’s side when she goes into labor. “Oh yes, I will be there, for sure,” Lance added. “The good thing is they’re twins so it’s a C-section so it won’t be a surprise, hopefully, unless they come early. I hope they don’t come early because I have to fly to a different state to do this. But yeah, I’m excited.”