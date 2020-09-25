Lance Bass Gushes That Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel’s New Baby Is So ‘Cute’

Lance Bass says that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s new infant is absolutely adorable. The singer has revealed that all of JT’s *NSYNC band members, including himself, were first to know about the couple’s baby news.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel still haven’t confirmed that they welcomed a baby in early summer, but their friends are gushing about it. As our readers know, R&B legend Brian McKnight, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on July 31 that the “Suit & Tie” singer had a “new baby” at home. Now Justin’s *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass, 41, is talking about the 38-year-old’s second child with his 38-year-old actress wife, who are already parents to an adorable five-year-old son Silas.

“The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” Lance told Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 25 while discussing his podcast, The Daily Popcast. Like Brian, Justin wouldn’t go into details about if the couple had a girl or boy, a birthdate or what the new addition’s name is. But he did say that *NSYNC members were all aware of Justin’s second child being born and their group chat is now all about babies, including JT’s infant. “It’s been a fun celebration and they’re very very happy,” Lance adds.

News reports first surfaced on July 18, 2020 that Justin and Jessica had welcomed a baby boy into their lives after a top secret pregnancy. At the time the couple had not been photographed in public since March, around the time most of the country went into home lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple reportedly had been holed up at their home inside the private Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana.

Justin and Jessica have always been very private when it comes to their family. On social media, they make sure to never show Silas’ face in the rare instances that he does appear in Instagram photos. In a Father’s Day post on June 21, JT shared a number of photos with his little boy, showing that at one point he had long curly locks. In another photo, he held his son as the back of his short hair was showing. The singer wrote that “I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back,” but made no mention of being a dad for a second time.

Brian confirmed to us that that Justin and Jessica had welcomed a new baby nearly two weeks after the reports of the child’s arrival surfaced. We also confirmed with a second source that the couple indeed had a new baby. Brian worked with Justin when he went solo in the early aughts, as well as during his NSYNC days in the 1990s. The “Anytime” singer and Justin go way back. He produced NSYNC’s album Celebrity in 2001, and Justin’s first solo album, Justified, in 2002.

Brian explained why Justin’s music output had slowed down in recent years, with his last album being 2018’s Man of the Woods. “Having kids and having his family, I think [Justin] took some time to focus on those things because those things are very important,” Brian told us. “I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music,” he continued. “And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”