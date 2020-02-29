Madonna, 61, ‘In Tears’ After Struggling Through Knee Injury & Falling During Madame X Show

Madonna, who has been recovering from knee injuries, reportedly struggled to stand back up after falling off a chair during a performance on her Madame X tour in Paris, France on Feb. 27.

Madonna, 61, reportedly had a mishap during her Madame X show at the Le Grand Rex in Paris, France on Feb. 27 and it brought her to “tears”. The singer was apparently in pain when she fell off a chair during one of the show’s dance sequences during her time on stage and was helped up by one of her dancers, according to The Sun. She carried on despite the struggle and ended up finishing the show, but the incident comes after she’s already spent several months trying to recover from knee injuries. She’s even had to postpone a few shows because of it, including one in Oct. and one in Dec. 2019, on her successful Madame X tour.

In addition to getting rest at the advice of her doctor, the legend has also tried an alternative treatment called Autohemotherapy, which is when ozone gas is mixed with blood and “spun” at a speed, to treat her injuries. The treatment is a natural treatment that is made up of the three atoms of oxygen. She documented the treatment in a video she posted to her Instagram page in Dec. and explained that she was “Infusing the blood” in the caption.

Madonna has also been relying on a cane to help her recover from her injuries. On Feb. 26, one day before her recent fall, the “Material Girl” crooner was seen walking with the cane while out and about with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 25, after her Paris show on the same night. She wore a Versace coat during the sighting and appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled to onlookers.

Madonna’s good spirits may have to do with the fact that she’s no stranger to working through pain. After her show was canceled in Dec., she admitted that she does her best to not let injuries stop her from putting on a performance for her fans but had to accept the fact that she is human and must follow doctor’s orders to get better. “As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka On Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries Which has been indescribable for the past few days,” she wrote in a post on Instagram on Dec. 24. “With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show.My prayers were answered, And I made it.”

“I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans,” she continued. “For having to cancel my last show I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.”

Madonna’s next scheduled show is at the Le Grand Rex in Paris on Feb. 29, one of eight more Paris shows planned before the Madame X tour comes to an end.