The Material Girl hasn’t lost her touch! Madonna has ‘no regrets’ about dancing around a pole on the beach while still dealing with two injuries, as she and a group of friends rang in the new year together!

Strike a pose, or in Madonna‘s case a dance move! The legendary singer, 61, posted to Instagram a sultry video of herself dancing on the beach to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons‘ hit song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” and really got down. “I’m pole dancing,” she says as the video starts. Madonna swung herself around the white pole before moving off to the side, glass of wine in hand, and enjoying the music while dancing around. She even lip synced to the classic tune, while sporting a red lip and flowing multi-colored dress. While Madonna was clearly having a blast, she was also dealing with a few injuries!

Unbeknownst to her followers Madonna sported two injuries while enjoying the holiday festivities, but that didn’t stop the “Material Girl” one bit! “Bringing in the New Year as best I can with 2 injuries,” she began the caption to the video. “And yes Im paying for it today……. but i dont regret it because if Ive learned one lesson in life its to have No regrets!!! Ever!!!” Madonna then used the opportunity to share with her fans and followers that life is “a journey, a process, and we all make mistakes and we learn from them and move on!!” Of course, she also used the opportunity to reflect back on 2019, too.

Although the “Like A Prayer” singer endured a number of injuries among other issues and has also seen a few surprises, she “would not trade them for anything for what we risk reveals what we value.” The pop star also confessed that, heading into the new year and new decade, “I am so very blessed and grateful for all the beautiful experiences and souls I have encountered and created with and fallen in love with this past year! ♥️ Here’s to another decade of dreams and Evolution.”

Clearly, Madonna has the perfect frame of mind to not only take on the next year, but the next 10! We cannot wait to see what she brings to 2020.