Lourdes Leon Proudly Rocks Armpit Hair & Sexy Underwear In New Calvin Klein Photos

Lourdes Leon took to Instagram to share new pics and video of her confidently working as a gorgeous model for a new Calvin Klein campaign that allowed her to flaunt her natural beauty.

Lourdes Leon, 25, is working it as a model! The daughter of Madonna, 63, shared new Instagram posts that featured epic black and white pics and video clips of her rocking it in sexy underwear for Calvin Klein on Apr. 6. One of the photos showed her flaunting a gray and white sports bra and matching underwear from the brand as she proudly posed while lifting her arms and putting her armpit hair on full display.

The beauty had her long dark hair down in the ads and gave the camera a confident and serious look. She also posed in a black Calvin Klein hoodie and shorts as she held a some strand of her locks out. “NY// LDN,” she simply captioned one of the posts, referring to the name of the campaign.

Lourdes’ latest Calvin Klein ad posts come just days after she shared a different eye-catching photo of her posing on a contraption made to look like a horse in a Burberry ad. In the snapshot, she was wearing a tan Burberry coat and matching leather pants as the brand’s Lola bag was worn across her shoulder and chest. “Family,” she captioned the post.

Lourdes not only gets attention for her professional modeling pics, she also turns heads while out and about in her own casual yet fashionable clothes. In March, she wowed in a light blue SKIMS shorts bodysuit that was sleeveless as she walked outside in Miami, FL. She paired the look with a lime green, orange, and turquoise knit bucket hat and also wore green and orange sneakers.

She also made headlines with her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party later that same month. She wore a strapless silver gown with a thigh-high slit and added matching strappy heels. The look helped her flaunt her fit legs and she accessorized with long silver earrings.