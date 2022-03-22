See Pic

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocks SKIMS Bodysuit While In Miami

Lourdes Leon
MEGA
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018 Wearing Luar Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879749m
EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon is seen wearing periwinkle SKIMS while leaving her hotel for the airport after attending Kim Kardashian's SKIMS SWIM pop-up event in Miami, Florida. 21 Mar 2022 Pictured: Lourdes "Lola" Leon. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA840605_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lourdes Leon Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Lourdes Leon wears a creation for the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy Fashion Versace, Milan, Italy - 24 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Lourdes Leon is stylish in SKIMS while stepping out in Miami, showing off her stellar figure in a slim-fitting, sky blue bodysuit.

SKIMS-obsessed! Lourdes Leon was photographed in Miami on Monday in a skintight light blue SKIMS bodysuit, seemingly headed to the airport as she carted a suitcase at her side. Madonna‘s daughter paired the fitted look with a green, orange, and light blue-colored knit bucket hat, also wearing green-and-orange-colored Supreme x Nike Air Max sneakers and matching light blue socks. The 25-year-old also threw back to the early aughts as she carried a Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton multicolor speedy 30 bag.

Lourdes was appropriately donning the Kim Kardashian-founded line of clothing as she was spotted partying with the Kardashians reality star on Saturday for her SKIMS SWIM event held at Miami’s Swan.

Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon out in Miami (MEGA).

The young model is known to partner with major celebrities on their fashion lines! Over the holidays Lourdes also posted some looks from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty “Love on the Edge” lingerie line. In a Jan. 27 Instagram video, Lourdes — who often goes by Lola — showed off her flawless figure while rocking a very racy ensemble. With a-rock soundtrack blaring in the background, the clip was captioned, “Her name was Lola,” with #XXSavageX tagged.

Rihanna was spotted at a Late Night Dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills . She stepped out with a few pals at the Fine Wine restaurant in the heart of town while wearing her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty . She coved up with a silk robe with intricate embroidery as she left in the early hours of the morning before heading out to her SUV. She finished her look with Nike Sneakers and Neon Green Sunglasses Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5222393 200421 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Halle Bailey Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021

In the sexy video, Lourdes struts her stuff down a hallway in a bright red lacy bra, barely-there panties, fishnets and a sheer, cropped robe, playing coy with the camera. With a smokey eye and dab of thick lipstick, Lordes let her natural beauty shine. She left her trademark raven locks up in two long ponytails with a part down the middle. The burgeoning choreographer also rocked a bejeweled choker with the style, also adding dangling earrings and black stilettos.

In addition to Lourdes’ appearance at the SKIMS SKIMS Swim launch pop-up in Miami’s Design District, numerous other pals of Kim’s were in attendance, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd, SKIMS CMO Tracy RomulusMalika Haqq, and cousin duo Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson. Kim channeled the 2000s for the event in a chrome-colored bikini top and matching leggings as she headed to the event on Saturday, March 19. She kept her raven hued locks down and straight, accessorizing with an oversized pair of sunglasses as she snapped photos outside the venue.