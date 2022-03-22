Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocks SKIMS Bodysuit While In Miami

Lourdes Leon is stylish in SKIMS while stepping out in Miami, showing off her stellar figure in a slim-fitting, sky blue bodysuit.

SKIMS-obsessed! Lourdes Leon was photographed in Miami on Monday in a skintight light blue SKIMS bodysuit, seemingly headed to the airport as she carted a suitcase at her side. Madonna‘s daughter paired the fitted look with a green, orange, and light blue-colored knit bucket hat, also wearing green-and-orange-colored Supreme x Nike Air Max sneakers and matching light blue socks. The 25-year-old also threw back to the early aughts as she carried a Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton multicolor speedy 30 bag.

Lourdes was appropriately donning the Kim Kardashian-founded line of clothing as she was spotted partying with the Kardashians reality star on Saturday for her SKIMS SWIM event held at Miami’s Swan.

The young model is known to partner with major celebrities on their fashion lines! Over the holidays Lourdes also posted some looks from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty “Love on the Edge” lingerie line. In a Jan. 27 Instagram video, Lourdes — who often goes by Lola — showed off her flawless figure while rocking a very racy ensemble. With a-rock soundtrack blaring in the background, the clip was captioned, “Her name was Lola,” with #XXSavageX tagged.

In the sexy video, Lourdes struts her stuff down a hallway in a bright red lacy bra, barely-there panties, fishnets and a sheer, cropped robe, playing coy with the camera. With a smokey eye and dab of thick lipstick, Lordes let her natural beauty shine. She left her trademark raven locks up in two long ponytails with a part down the middle. The burgeoning choreographer also rocked a bejeweled choker with the style, also adding dangling earrings and black stilettos.

In addition to Lourdes’ appearance at the SKIMS SKIMS Swim launch pop-up in Miami’s Design District, numerous other pals of Kim’s were in attendance, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd, SKIMS CMO Tracy Romulus, Malika Haqq, and cousin duo Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson. Kim channeled the 2000s for the event in a chrome-colored bikini top and matching leggings as she headed to the event on Saturday, March 19. She kept her raven hued locks down and straight, accessorizing with an oversized pair of sunglasses as she snapped photos outside the venue.