Christina Milian Stuns In Lacy Savage X Fenty Lingerie 9 Months After Giving Birth

Christina Milian showed off her incredibly toned figure in sexy purple Savage X Fenty lingerie, just 9 months after giving birth to her son.

Christina Milian, 40, is officially the sexiest mom ever and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. Christina just gave birth to a baby boy, Kenna, back in April 2021 and she revealed her super toned, post-baby body in sultry new photos. She rocked a purple lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line and we cannot get over how amazing her rock-hard abs looked.

Christina posted two photos of herself rocking the purple set with the caption, “The darker the berry The sweeter the juice @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.” In the first photo, Christina posed to the side while wearing a polka dot purple halterneck bralette that had a super low-cut neckline lined with lace. She styled the top with the matching high-rise lacy bottoms and a bold red lip.

Meanwhile, in the second photo, Christina faced the camera, putting her abs on display while her top revealed ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a smokey eye and a slicked-back high ponytail.

This isn’t the first time Christina has revealed her post-baby body in sexy lingerie. In fact, back in September, she rocked a pink and orange Wildly Pink & Tangerine Tiger Stripe Bra that had a plunging neckline lined with lace styled with the matching low-rise lace thong, both from the Cotton Essentials collection.

Christina has three adorable kids – an 11-year-old daughter Violet with her ex-husband, The-Dream, as well as a one-year-old son, Isaiah, and her newborn baby Kenna, who she shares with her current husband, Matt Pokora.