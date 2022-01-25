See Message

Julia Fox Officially Declares Her & Kanye’s Couple Name As ‘Juliye’ As Romance Heats Up

Music & Sports Editor

Get ready, world, because here comes ‘Juliye.’ After Julia Fox and Kanye West turned heads at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, the actress christened their romance with their official couple nickname.

In the past, there have been some magnificent couple nicknames. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had Jelena. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were Brangelina. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck loved Bennifer so much that they gave us “Bennifer 2.0.” Now, the world has been blessed with a new couple’s moniker to commemorate the blessed union of Julia Fox and Kanye West. Julia, 31, did the honors of unveiling this new romantic portmanteau on Monday (Jan. 24), right after she and Kanye, 44, appeared at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Julia posted a photo of her and Kanye at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show to her Instagram Story. At the bottom, she captioned the pic of them in matching leather with “Juliye,” along with a black heart emoji.

“Juliye” is similar to “Kimye,” the name for Kanye and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. When fans learned of this new name, their reaction was mixed. “Juliye??????? You thought you ate” tweeted one, while another wrote, “I lost the plot when she called herself juliye! Like girl, no!” “JULIYE”…. i like it,” added one fan, while another said, “I kinda like juliye.”

“not here for juliye or whatever the hell they are calling them i just want kimye back,” wrote one fan. Unfortunately for them, it seems like Kimye is not coming back. Kim, 41, is currently enjoying her new romance with Pete Davidson, and Ye had something to say about that when he sat down with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee. “This is for anybody that’s going through a separation, and people intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you– to be playing games,” he said in the interview. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool.'”

Ye also spoke about clashing with Kim over allowing their eldest daughter, North West8, to wear makeup. The rapper said he instructed his cousins to tell Kim that she shouldn’t allow Ye’s daughter to “[wear] lipstick on TikTok. And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve [of] that. And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative.”