Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Twin In Hoodies As Romance Goes Strong — Photos

Kim rocked a pair of Vans as the A-list couple were spotted in Beverly Hills amid reports Pete is looking for a pad in LA.

Inseparable! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted out together once again, this time in matching ensembles! The makeup mogul, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, enjoyed a sunny outing on Thursday (January 27) as they visited friends in the tony neighborhood of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. The pair were twinning in all-black ensembles for the visit, as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail.

Kim rocked a designer black hoodie which featured oversized cuffs and drawstrings to give it that extra high-end touch. She matched the look with skin-tight leggings, a pair of hip Van sneakers and dark sunglasses. Herr trademark raven tresses were pulled back in a tight bun, allowing a full view of her flawless face. Pete followed suit with a dark graphic hoodie, black joggers, a pair of slides and a set of black sunglasses.

The Beverly Hills outing comes amidst reports the New York-based funnyman was looking for a place in Los Angeles. The move would make sense as the couple seem to be spending more and mor time together. Earlier this week, Kim and Pete reportedly attended a party thrown by Jeff Bezos, before leaving to spend some alone time at a Beverly Hills hotel. The It couple were also spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles at Quarters Korean BBQ before heading to have some fun at an Escape Room. They were joined by Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, as seen in photos HERE.

While Kim and Pete’s romance has been heating up, so has her divorce drama with Kanye West. But fear not, Kim has the unwavering support of her mother, Kris Jenner. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim will be just fine with Kris in her corner. “Everybody knows what a strong and independent woman Kim is. But that doesn’t mean she couldn’t use some support every now and then,” the source explained. “She’s going through a lot with this Kanye drama, and she couldn’t be more grateful for her mom during this time. Kris really is the glue that keeps the family together and Kim doesn’t know what she’d do without her.”