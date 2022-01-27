See Pics

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Twin In Black Hoodies For Dinner With Khloe – Photos

Pete & Kim
BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Khloe Kardashian was part of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s latest date night. They went out to dinner and then did an Escape Room in L.A. with friends.

The fun continued for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on the night of Jan. 26. The A-list couple was spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles at Quarters Korean BBQ before heading to 60out Escape to do an Escape Room. They were joined by Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, as seen in photos HERE, as well as some friends including TV stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, and SKIMS Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus.

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian head to dinner in Los Angeles on January 26 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, wore matching black sweatshirts for the mid-week outing. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also sported black leggings, a pair of thigh high Vetements boots, and black sunglasses. Pete, meanwhile, kept to his signature casual look by dressing in a hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, a brown cap, and white sneakers.

Khloe, 37, appeared to be in good spirits in the wake of her ex Tristan Thompson‘s cheating/paternity scandal. The Good American co-founder stunned in black Balenciaga leggings, a black bomber jacket, a black beanie, and Nike sneakers. She, along with Kim, Pete, and their friends, wore face masks to protect themselves from COVID while entering and leaving the restaurant.

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian in Staten Island (Photo: ROKA / BACKGRID)

Kim and Pete have constantly been out and about together lately, despite neither star officially confirming the romance. The night before the dinner and Escape Room, the pair attended Jeff Bezos‘ Los Angeles, CA estate for an impressive dinner party full of guests. They showed up in Kim’s car, according to TMZ, and stayed at the bash for several hours. Sources also said that once they were done partying it up with Jeff and the other attendees, they left together and ended up at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

This blossoming relationship first started when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in mid-October. Not long after, they started showing up at public places together while holding hands. Kim and her comedian beau even jetted off to the Bahamas for a few days in the sun after New Year’s Day.