Pete Davidson Debuts New Kim Kardashian Tattoo In Flirty Poolside Photos

When Pete Davidson falls in love, he wants the world to know it, and that’s no different with Kim Kardashian. The former Saturday Night Live star, 28, has several tattoos dedicated to the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur, and it looks like another one was just uncovered. On July 11, Kim posted a carousel of photos on Instagram of her and Pete cuddling on a couch and interacting poolside, the first of which is a selfie of the pair. Pete was shirtless in all of the photos, and the first snapshot gave an up-close look at his upper chest, where his seemingly newest tribute to Kim is placed. On his right shoulder, right next to his neck, Pete has the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” written in cursive with an infinity sign between them. The tattoo can be seen below, which is partially covered by his chain necklace and has one tattoo above it. The ink honors how the pair first met, which was by playing the two Disney characters in an SNL skit in Oct. 2021 when Kim hosted the show. How sentimental!

This is far from the first tattoo Pete has for his woman. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, March 16, Kim revealed Pete went further than a tattoo and got her name branded on his chest as a sign of his devotion. “He was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t get rid of [like] my tattoos,’ because he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he’s like ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up. I just wanted it there, like a scar on me,’” she recalled.

Two weeks later, Kim shared a picture of one of Pete’s actual tattoos dedicated to her: writing that says, “My Girl Is A Lawyer”. During her appearance on Ellen, Kim mentioned this marking as well. She called it her “favorite” tattoo of his and said it sits on his “collarbone area.” Of course, Kim is currently in law school, following the same career path as her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. It has not been an easy journey for Kim, but she has certainly proven she’s serious about earning her degree. In Dec. 2021, she announced she passed her baby bar exam on her fourth try. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kim began in an Instagram post dedicated to the good news. “I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!!” she continued.

In April, a new tattoo dedicated to Kim’s kids was spotted on Pete. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the ink on April 29 after zooming in on pictures captured of the King of Staten Island star leaving SNL rehearsals. The tattoo, located on his neck, reads “KNSCP.” It is assumed each letter represents Kim and her fourth kids, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The tattoo is now above the Jasmine and Aladdin ink.

Although Kim and Pete are super serious, with Pete even appearing on Season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim doesn’t plan on getting any ink for her beau. “Kim is going to leave all the tattoos and branding to Pete and she won’t repay the favor on getting her own,” they explained. “Kim is going to show her love for Pete in other ways rather than putting stuff on her skin.”