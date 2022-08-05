Selena Gomez: Why She’ll ‘Never Stop’ Making Music Despite 2021 Retirement Comment

Selena Gomez, 30, has put her music career on the back burner to focus on other things such as her hit Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building and her popular makeup line, Rare Beauty. She even hinted at retiring from music in a 2021 interview, where she said people “don’t take her seriously” in the industry. But according to a Selena source, the former Disney Channel star is “never going to stop” making music, since music and songwriting “are like therapy” for her.

“But she’s also not going to rush when it comes to creating, she’s a perfectionist. Leaving her 20s behind has been a really big deal and it has inspired her to write songs,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “When she gets inspired, she works on stuff and she’s slowly but surely been creating stuff for her album but there’s no set timeline for anything.” The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress “wants to put out music that says something and expresses where she’s at in life,” the insider explained, adding that Selena “really pours herself into every song she creates so it’s not an overnight process.”

“She’s really proud of the collab she did earlier this year with Coldplay, that was a dream come true because she’s always been such a huge fan so working with them was just incredible,” said the source. “She wants to do more collabs for sure, she’s got plenty she wants to do still when it comes to her music. But she’s also got this lifelong passion for acting and right now having this dream show with two of her comedy idols is just such a gift. Again, she has very high standards for herself and works very hard so she’s been hyper focused on the show and all the effort has paid off.”

View Related Gallery Selena Gomez's Hottest Looks: Photos Of The Star's Best Red Carpet Outfits Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019 Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - American Singer Selena Gomez takes a stroll through town as she browses the shops during her holidays in Capri, Italy. Selena out with her sequinned dress was seen with friends popping into the Prada designer store, as a rather smart-looking Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino in his suit jacket joined Selena on the shopping spree. *Shot on August 3, 2022* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

A different source confirmed to HL that Selena’s been recording her new album and has “put so much of her heart into it.” Her most recent music release was her Grammy-nominated Spanish EP Revelacion. The last album she put out was 2020’s Rare. The source said that unlike her past albums, Selena “has complete creative control on this one and she really feels like it is her best music yet. She knows that her fans will love it.”

But Selena “feels slightly torn” about making new music since Only Murders is doing so well. The source shared that Selena’s Emmy-nominated series “has given her the desire to dive head into acting and producing and she is extremely passionate about it right now. She’s working on a few upcoming acting and producing projects that she is very proud of while making new music. She doesn’t want to have to choose one or the other.” HL reached out to Selena’s rep for comment.

We’ll see how soon Selena puts out her next album. For now, she’s continuing to crush it in Only Murders, alongside legends Martin Short and Steve Martin. She’s also rumored to be producing a reboot of the 1989 classic Working Girl.