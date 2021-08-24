Interview

Selena Gomez Insists She’s ‘Beyond Proud’ Of Past Work After Joking She Signed Her ‘Life Away To Disney’

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is clarifying a comment she made about her past work with Disney, in a new joint interview with Steve Martin and Martin Short while promoting her new Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Selena Gomez, 29, is proving she’s grateful for her past opportunities with Disney in a new interview. The actress and singer said she signed her “life away” to the network while working on series like Wizards of Waverly Place as a teen, at the Television Critics Association press panel earlier this month, but now she’s clearing the comment up. During a recent joint interview with Steve Martin and Martin Short to promote their new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, she confirmed the comment was a joke and insisted she’s “beyond proud” of her younger work, according to RadioTimes.

When asked if she was reluctant to return to a television show, Selena said, “No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”

Steve also took a moment to back Selena up and confirm what she said about Disney was a joke. “I have to jump in because I was there when Selena said that [at the TCA] and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way,” he said.

He added, “And then I see it gets interpreted – sometimes they’ll say she was joking and sometimes they have it as an ominous headline – but it was completely just all in fun. I’ve signed my life away to Marty Short, you think I like that?”

Selena went on to reiterate her love of her Disney work by talking about how “lucky” she is. “I have to say, I’m very lucky,” she said. “As a female in my position, I was taken care of and I’ve only had lovely experiences, so I’m grateful for that.”

Selena’s full joking comments at the TCA included her admitting she “didn’t know” what she was doing during her time at Disney. “I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn’t know exactly what I was doing,” she said at the event. “I was a kid I didn’t know what I was doing, I was just running around on set, and now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can.”

Before her latest Hulu series, Selena first stepped into the spotlight when she landed a role on PBS’ Barney & Friends from 2002 to 2004 before she had a brief role in Disney’s Hannah Montana from 2007 to 2008. She then got cast as a lead in Wizards of Waverly Place, which she starred in from 2007 until 2012. It led her to kickstart a successful solo music career after releasing albums with her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene, and gave her other opportunities like starting her own beauty line called Rare Beauty.