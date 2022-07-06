Selena Gomez Confirms She’s Back In The Studio Working On Music In New TikTok

Selena Gomez stans rejoice! The 29-year-old popstar teased that she’s working on some new tunes in a TikTok video on Wednesday, July 6. Selena shared a short, silent clip of her with a huge pair of headphones on and a microphone in front of her. While she didn’t divulge many details about what’s on the way, it’s certainly exciting for her fans.

In the clip, Selena adjusted her hair and looked into the camera. The only sound was just a slight noise that sounded like a page-turning. She also used a filter to give her eyes a bright glow. While she didn’t say much about the project, she simply captioned the post with “New.”

Whatever Selena is working on, it’s sure to be exciting for her diehard fans! Selena’s popped up on a few tracks this year, but the new music may be her first solo tunes since her Latin-pop EP Revelación, which dropped in March 2021. In 2022, she collaborated with Coldplay on their single “Let Somebody Go” in February, which a handful of remixes have dropped since then. Her last full-length solo record was 2020’s Rare.

While Selena hasn’t released much music in the past two years, she has still kept plenty busy, notably with her Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which she starred in alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Now seems like the perfect time to work on new music, as the show just kicked off its second season on June 28.

Aside from her TV show and new music, Selena has also been having plenty of fun on TikTok, often taking part in the app’s trends, making jokes and giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into her life, like when she gave a makeup tutorial set to Taylor Swift’s hit “The Man.” She’s also used the app to debut a new hair makeover, as well as joking about crashing her friends’ date night as the only single one!