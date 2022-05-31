Selena Gomez Debuts New Bangs & Hair Extensions In Sexy TikTok Transformation

Selena Gomez, 29, got a lot of attention when she debuted much longer hair on social media last week, and now we’re seeing exactly how the transformation was done! The singer was featured in a behind-the-scenes video that was shared by hair studio Nine-Zero-One on Instagram on May 31, and looked gorgeous as various stylists cut the front of her hair in bangs and added hair extensions. The beauty appeared relaxed as she filmed herself with her phone and sat in the salon chair.

“Summer Selena ❤️‍🔥Here’s a great way to transform your clients hair without having to color at all! Just add extensions! For @selenagomez we added in auburn brown @greatlengthsusa to create a new summer look for her! What do you guys think? 😻,” the caption for the epic video read.



Selena’s fans didn’t hesitate to respond to the video and compliment her new look. “Looks so natural,” one fan wrote while another called the hairstyle “iconic.” A third shared, “Looks so good” and a fourth called the singer and actress “gorgeous.”

Selena’s latest behind-the-scenes video comes after she flaunted her new highlighted longer hair in a series of TikTok videos last week. Some of the clips featured soundbites from TLC’s Unexpected and a makeup tutorial using her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. Another recent TikTok video shows her hair styled in two messy braids as she took in the breezes of the wind on a boat.

Selena is known for sharing various hair colors and hairstyles over the years, so her latest look isn’t too surprising. In Mar., she showed off curly shoulder-length dark hair with bangs and before that, she flaunted a sleek bob style without bangs. The talented star also donned bleached blonde tresses at one point in her career, proving she’s adventurous with her hair color choices and embraces all different types that always look great on her.

Back in 2016, Selena talked about how she keeps her hair healthy throughout the different colors and styles, and explained that washing it everyday is “not good” for it. “I don’t wash my hair every day, which may sound gross, but it’s actually really bad for my hair,” she told Allure. “Some of my best friends actually can’t go more than maybe two days without washing their hair, and for me, I give my mom and my dad all the credit, because I have thick hair, so it gets better the less I wash it.”