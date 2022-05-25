Selena Gomez Debuts New Bangs On TikTok: See Hair Makeover Pics

Selena Gomez looked absolutely stunning when she debuted new bangs in her latest TikTok her new hair makeover is seriously gorgeous.

By:
May 25, 2022 10:28AM EDT
selena gomez
EXCLUSIVE - All Round In the UK Exclusive All Round - Premium rates apply: Web - £100 set fee Print - Please contact your account manager for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock (10504086a) Exclusive - Selena Gomez Exclusive - Selena Gomez out and about, London, UK - 12 Dec 2019 Wearing Patou
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez always looks gorgeous no matter what she does with her hair but her latest hair makeover may just be our favorite. The 29-year-old debuted brand new bangs in her most recent TikTok video and we are freaking out because she looked gorgeous. In the video, Selena had her long, dark brown hair down and straight with full frontal bangs that ended below her eyebrows.

In the video, Selena did a voiceover as she sat in a chair wearing a sleeveless, high-neck black silky crop top with a pair of matching, high-waisted pants. As for her makeup, she rocked a sultry brown smokey eye with a cat-eye liner, voluminous lashes, and a glossy nude lip.

@selenagomez

Just pretend, right?

♬ not wrong UNEXPECTED – tlc

This isn’t the first time Selena has rocked bangs, in fact, she has tried the look multiple times. We are assuming the bangs she has rocked recently were clip-ins because we just saw her at the Mental Health Youth Forum on May 18, when she rocked a short black bob with no front bangs. She styled her hair with an Oscar de la Renta Crystal-Embroidered Shift Mini Dress and Stuart Weitzman Stuart Strap Pumps.

selena gomez
Selena Gomez at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, back in April, Selena rocked bangs yet again when she posted a photo of herself in the middle of the crowded JAJA Tequila 2nd Annual Party For No Reason rocking front bangs and a slicked-back high bun. In the photo, she wore a low-cut, cowlneck dress with a black leather motorcycle jacket draped over her shoulders, sparkly sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a nameplate choker necklace.

She posted the photos and hilariously admitted that she rarely goes out and posted photos with the caption, “They say go socialize, I said ok. Lasted 20 min = success.”

