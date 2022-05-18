Selena Gomez Rocked A Cropped Blazer & Mini Skirt & You Can Shop Her Exact Look Under $175

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she wore a peach skirt set to the ABC Disney Upfronts in New York City on May 17. The 29-year-old showed off her long, toned legs in a high-waisted Mango cotton suit skirt with a matching, cropped short-sleeve Mango cotton suit blazer and a pair of pointed-toe, white satin pumps. The best part about Selena’s outfit is that it’s super affordable and we love that she wore something attainable that you can shop for right here.



Selena’s cropped blazer which retails for $99.99, featured a low-cut neckline, two pockets, and two large pearl buttons on the front. Under the blazer, she rocked a square neck white tank top and completed her look with an A-line mini skirt that costs $59.99, which means you can shop her entire look for just $159.98.

Selena has been rocking a slew of affordable outfits lately and just the day before, she was out in NYC when she wore a head-to-toe white sweatsuit from Aritzia. She threw on a pair of Tna Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Sweatpants with a matching Tna Terry Fleece Mega 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt and tied her look together with a pair of chunky white Dior D-Connect Sneakers and a Louis Vuitton Pont 9 Bag.

Meanwhile, just a few days before that, Selena rocked yet another outfit from Aritzia, this time though, it was all black. She donned a pair of high-waisted, flowy black Wilfred Effortless Pants, with a Nanushka Oki Terry-Knit Crew Neck Stripey Sweater tucked in. On top of her sweater, she wore a black patent leather Babaton Tabloid Trench Coat and she accessorized with a Louis Vuitton Pont 9 Bag, Jenny Bird Doune Hoops Earrings, and a pair of The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots.