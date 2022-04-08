Fashion

Selena Gomez Rock Green Dress & Sunglasses For Rare Night Out: ‘Lasted 20 Minutes’

selena gomez
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez wearing Louis Vuitton arrives at the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States. 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States - 14 Mar 2022
Los Angeles, CA - Selena Gomez promotes 'Only Murders in the Building' in Los Angeles at the NeueHouse. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez makes a rare public appearance at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Selen showed a little leg with a black leather mini skirt and opted to dress up the look by rocking a Prada purse.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Selena Gomez looked super stylish when she rocked a silky green dress with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses for a rare night out.

Selena Gomez rocked a stunning green silk dress with cool, transparent cat-eye sunglasses while out on the town. The 29-year-old admitted that she rarely goes out when she posted the photos with the caption, “They say go socialize, I said ok. Lasted 20 min = success.”

In the photos, Selena posed in the middle of a crowded party wearing a low-cut, cowlneck dress with a black leather motorcycle jacket draped over her shoulders. Aside from her sparkly sunglasses, she rocked a pair of hoop earrings and a nameplate choker necklace.

As for Selena’s glam, she showed off her new front bangs which were down and straight while the rest of her hair was slicked back into a super tight bun atop her head.

Selena has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately both on and off the red carpet. Just the other day she looked fabulous in a bright pink, silk Veronica Beard Gabriella Halter Dress that was cinched in at the waist and ruched on the skirt, revealing her toned legs. She accessorized with a pair of Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals and a pair of Mejuri Chunky Hoops Earrings.

Aside from this look, Selena slayed the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a bright red, custom Louis Vuitton gown. The dress featured a halter neckline with a cape that draped over her shoulders and a keyhole cutout at the chest. A front slit on the skirt revealed her metallic silver Gianvito Rossi Portofino Sandals and she accessorized with dazzling diamond Boucheron jewels.