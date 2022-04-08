Selena Gomez Rock Green Dress & Sunglasses For Rare Night Out: ‘Lasted 20 Minutes’

Selena Gomez looked super stylish when she rocked a silky green dress with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses for a rare night out.

Selena Gomez rocked a stunning green silk dress with cool, transparent cat-eye sunglasses while out on the town. The 29-year-old admitted that she rarely goes out when she posted the photos with the caption, “They say go socialize, I said ok. Lasted 20 min = success.”

In the photos, Selena posed in the middle of a crowded party wearing a low-cut, cowlneck dress with a black leather motorcycle jacket draped over her shoulders. Aside from her sparkly sunglasses, she rocked a pair of hoop earrings and a nameplate choker necklace.

As for Selena’s glam, she showed off her new front bangs which were down and straight while the rest of her hair was slicked back into a super tight bun atop her head.

Selena has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately both on and off the red carpet. Just the other day she looked fabulous in a bright pink, silk Veronica Beard Gabriella Halter Dress that was cinched in at the waist and ruched on the skirt, revealing her toned legs. She accessorized with a pair of Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals and a pair of Mejuri Chunky Hoops Earrings.

Aside from this look, Selena slayed the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a bright red, custom Louis Vuitton gown. The dress featured a halter neckline with a cape that draped over her shoulders and a keyhole cutout at the chest. A front slit on the skirt revealed her metallic silver Gianvito Rossi Portofino Sandals and she accessorized with dazzling diamond Boucheron jewels.